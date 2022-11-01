×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Calls Off Seoul Show in Light of Tragic Event, National Mourning in South Korea

Sustainability

Where Fashion Stands in Sustainability

Business

Fashion’s Fall: Tough Earning Reports Loom

Spring 2023 Trend: Denim Domination

For spring 2023, Canadian tuxedos, utility cargo jeans and baggy styles referencing the early Aughts led the way for the return of denim's cool factor.

Chloe RTW Spring 2023
Chloe RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

After the spring 2023 season, there is no doubt that runway denim is here to stay. Canadian tuxedos, utility cargo jeans and baggy styles referencing the early Aughts helped bring back denim’s casual cool factor.

Denim appeared in many collections across all fashion cities. Kate Moss walking the Bottega Veneta show in what it looked like a plaid flannel shirt and slouchy jeans officially rang the open season bell for chic-casual dressing. In reality, the casual aspect was only the aesthetic, as WWD’s Miles Socha discovered backstage after the show.

“It took a backstage scrum to learn that the very ordinary-looking basics that opened the display, like the plaid shirt and jeans on Moss, were all made of leather. ‘Perverse banality,’ designer Matthieu Blazy christened these items,” Socha wrote in his review.

Related Galleries

But the message that the denim look is the casual-chic alternative for the spring season was clear.

Actual denim dominated everywhere, but nothing screamed denim fever like Diesel, where designer Glen Martins broke the world record by hosting a 5,000-person show. In an exclusive preview with WWD’s Sandra Salibian, the designer stressed his democratic vision to bring to Diesel to the masses.

With Y2K in mind, the collection continued to prove Martins’ masterful approach to denim construction and fabric manipulation. “Denim interwoven on organza and with a bleached effect offered a summery, romantic take on Diesel’s forte, with the technique replicated also on an indigo knit dress. Tulle was overlaid on denim coats and pencil skirts and ripped to create a new way of offering a distressed effect, which evolved in fully slashed looks as the lineup progressed,” Salibian wrote in the show review.

Blumarine brought the denim trend into its underwater fantasy, adding to “The Little Mermaid” trend of the season. Givenchy played with extra light washes and cargo pocket in the slouchy skater-girl style jeans, a leading cut of the season.

In more retro mood, Italian car manufacturer turned fashion brand Ferrari brought back acid wash treatments to Canadian tuxedo ensembles. Versace also explored with acid washes, but Donatella Versace took it a step further by adding colored denim to the mix, such as lime yellow and pink.

In a dressier take, Gabriela Hearst’s Chloé’s version of allover denim dressing included tailored trenchcoats, slouchy jean styles with lace-up embellishments and sleek crop tops.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Hot Summer Bags

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim Domination

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad