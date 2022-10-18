×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

CEO Talks: Alexis Nasard on Swarovski Representing Joy and Self-expression

Fashion

LVMH Opens Doors, Returns With Record Crowds

Eye

Fresh Talent Attracts Attention at London’s Frieze Art Fair

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Glam Utility

From satin jumpsuits to ballgown skirts with cargo pockets, utilitarian fashion never felt so chic.

Act N1 RTW Spring 2023
Act N.1 RTW Spring 2023 Aitor Rosas Suñe/WWD

Y2K influence was still in its peak for the spring 2023 season, bringing with it a revival of the glam-utility trend not seen since the early Aughts. Satin jumpsuits, sheer utility pants and statement cargo pockets everywhere turned this workwear-inspired trend into a true dress-up moment.

“We were witness to a dressed-up, elevated, chic and sophisticated aesthetic that dominated the collections. There was an overall feeling of positivity and optimism throughout the week,” said Simon Longland, head of menswear and womenswear at Harrods about the season.

The cargo pant specifically was present in many shows, including LaQuan Smith, Isabel Marant and Givenchy. In the case of Coperni — which went viral after spraying a dress onto Bella Hadid — the cargo pants were paired with corsets and fitted tank tops, enhancing the Y2K aesthetic.

“This is the season of the pant. You could find styles with pleats and generous width, streamlined and slinging lower on the waist, flare bottoms and cargo pants aplenty — they were omnipresent in every city with a bounty of pockets,” said Rickie De Sole, women’s designer fashion and editorial director, Nordstrom, about the trends of the season.

Some of the season’s looks within the utility trend included delicate and ethereal interpretations of workwear classics. “We are calling it ‘romantic utility’ spotlights cargo pockets, reworked denim and jumpsuits of various iterations, reborn with imagination and often feminine whimsy,” said April Hennig, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer, Moda Operandi.

Speaking of iconic utility classics, at the Loewe spring show, Jonathan Anderson reintroduced the original “Barbour” waxed hunting-style jacket and other shearling bombers, either snug or trapeze in shape, that will probably become must-haves for the season.

Other statement-making utility looks came from Cynthia Rowley, where big-volume silk cargo skirts gave a ballgown feel, or a golden metallic crop cargo jacket with matching high, knee boots from Bally, making the ultimate glam statement of this practical trend.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

ad