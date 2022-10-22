×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Balenciaga Severs Ties With Ye

Accessories

Cartier Reopens Historic Rue de la Paix Flagship

Fashion

Fashion Collabs Create Viral Moments for McDonald’s

Spring 2023 Trend: Shine

For the spring 2023 season, there was no shortage of shiny embellishments and metallic materials.

Valentino RTW Sprint 2023
Alaia RTW Spring 2023
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023
Bally RTW Spring 2023
Bibhu Mohapatra RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 28 Photos

For the spring 2023 season, there was no shortage of shiny embellishments and metallic materials. Designers went from oversize sequins resembling fish scales, part of the “Little Mermaid” underwater fantasy trend, to gold and silver monochromatic dressing exuding a year-round holiday spirit.

The glam festive factor reached an all-time high at Valentino where allover sequined looks served as reminders of designer Pierpaolo Piccioli’s red carpet “Midas touch,” exemplified in a stunning emerald green sequined cape dress.

While for most, the idea of allover sequin dressing might appear to be a move toward maximalism, in Piccioli’s case it was the opposite. “Piccioli stripped away all excess by using a single fabric for each look,” WWD’s Joelle Diderich wrote in her review of the show. “Piccioli’s idea of going back to essentials involved using a sequined or embroidered fabric from head to toe,” Diderich continued.

Related Galleries

In an exclusive preview before the designer told WWD, “To me, minimalism means subtraction, and arriving to the purism.” It was pure glamour.

Retailers globally called out metallics and party dressing as key trends of the season in interviews with WWD. “Pent-up party dressing is still going out and strong with plenty of shining surfaces and high and higher heels,” said Bergdorf Goodman’s Linda Fargo.

“As we have seen throughout the other cities, interesting metallics continue to be a standout trend for the season, with Jil Sander’s incredible fabric developments — bouncy metallic chenille, silver sequins and high craft techniques,” Liane Wiggins, head of womenswear at Matchesfashion added.

“Sequins, beading and intricate needlework considered traditionally applicable for evening felt fresh and exciting for daywear,” Nordstrom’s Rickie de Sole said, about the versatility of the trend.

Other shiny and metallic highlights included looks from Rick Owens, Gabriella Hearst and Bally.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Hot Summer Bags

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Shine, Sequins and Metallic Dressing

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad