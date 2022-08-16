×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Will There Be Another Ralph, Donna or Calvin?

Fashion

Copenhagen Fashion: The Week That Roared

Eye

Remembering Artist and Photographer Eric Boman

Spring 2023 Trend: Summer Camp

The retro classic top is back just in time to stay crisp and comfortable all summer long.

Vilebrequin x Kenny Scharf shirt. R.Swiader’s
Stüssy’s viscose shirt and hat. R.Swiader’s
Scotch & Soda’s viscose shirt. Lanvin
Karl Lagerfeld’s viscose shirt. Salvatore Ferragamo
Karl Lagerfeld’s viscose shirt. Salvatore Ferragamo
View ALL 4 Photos

A true summer chameleon piece — the camp shirt — for spring offers up a slice-of-life spontaneity. Designers have shifted focus to a more youthful vibe, showing pieces that range from minimalist to bright and psychedelic.

The camp collared shirt is also known as a Cuban or Bowling shirt, yet the camp shirt shares some traits with a Hawaiian shirt, featuring a relaxed, less-tailored silhouette, with vibrant colors, bold prints (sometimes both) and an unstructured, open collar that completely rejects the possibility of something as restrictive as a tie. 

Synonymous with vacations, the camp shirt has been embraced by menswear enthusiasts for everyday wear as well as for its “joie de vivre” feel-good summer prints and patterns. And while the shirt carries the stereotype of being “cheesy,” it became the go-to casual shirt for men in America during the ’50s through the ’80s — with prominent figures like Bobby Kennedy and Elvis Presley rocking camp collar shirts, and bowling teams making the camp collar shirt their uniform.

The camp shirt may be an oldie, but it resonates as golden, and amidst the growing influence of TikTok fashion in the past year, the vibrant style of the camp shirt has shot to popularity as thousands of creators feature it as their go-to ‘fit. 

But even if one doesn’t have a tropical destination on the summer itinerary, camp shirts can still be worn almost anywhere, and offerings from brands ranging from Celine, Dries Van Noten, Adidas and Nanushka are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to availability of the versatile shirt.

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Hot Summer Bags

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Spring 2023 Men's Fashion Trend: Summer

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad