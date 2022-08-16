Spring 2023 Trend: Summer Camp

A true summer chameleon piece — the camp shirt — for spring offers up a slice-of-life spontaneity. Designers have shifted focus to a more youthful vibe, showing pieces that range from minimalist to bright and psychedelic.

The camp collared shirt is also known as a Cuban or Bowling shirt, yet the camp shirt shares some traits with a Hawaiian shirt, featuring a relaxed, less-tailored silhouette, with vibrant colors, bold prints (sometimes both) and an unstructured, open collar that completely rejects the possibility of something as restrictive as a tie.

Synonymous with vacations, the camp shirt has been embraced by menswear enthusiasts for everyday wear as well as for its “joie de vivre” feel-good summer prints and patterns. And while the shirt carries the stereotype of being “cheesy,” it became the go-to casual shirt for men in America during the ’50s through the ’80s — with prominent figures like Bobby Kennedy and Elvis Presley rocking camp collar shirts, and bowling teams making the camp collar shirt their uniform.

The camp shirt may be an oldie, but it resonates as golden, and amidst the growing influence of TikTok fashion in the past year, the vibrant style of the camp shirt has shot to popularity as thousands of creators feature it as their go-to ‘fit.

But even if one doesn’t have a tropical destination on the summer itinerary, camp shirts can still be worn almost anywhere, and offerings from brands ranging from Celine, Dries Van Noten, Adidas and Nanushka are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to availability of the versatile shirt.