Spring 2023 Trend: Denim Domination

Victoria’s Secret Acquires Adore Me for $400 Million

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push

Spring 2023 Trend: Textures

Rich textures and embellishments such as feathers, fringes and tassels, ruching techniques and the occasional tinsel brought festive and tactile delight to the spring 2023 collections.

Jason Wu RTW Spring 2023
Acne Studios RTW Spring 2023
Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2023
Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2023
Bronx & Banco RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 25 Photos

Rich textures, including feathers, fringes, tassels, ruching and even tinsel brought tactile delight to the spring 2023 fashion collections.

Once just a playful hemline favorite, fringes were elongated and used in allover styles.

Designer Kei Ninomiya for his “mystic force” Noir spring collection took tactile fabrics to whole new level with the use of ethereal feathers, mesh plastic tubes and a variety of ruched fabrics. “There were flurries of mesh tubes sprouting from under a cropped jacket; black flowers sprouting up and down from articulated stems attached to a corset that cinched a slimline coat; all manners of materials ruched, teased and curled into shapes not quite of our reality,” said WWD’s Lily Templeton in her review of the show.

For her debut on the Paris runway, Victoria Beckham presented a collection full of tactile embellishments, such as fringes and tassels, including clutches that made “models look as if they were carrying mop dogs,” wrote WWD west coast executive editor Booth Moore in her review. “The fringe fest continued on a black pointelle knit bodysuit and stirrup pants with a shimmying miniskirt, and on knit dresses with asymmetrical draped rows of the stuff.”

Jason Wu played with tinsel embellishments for his high-glam spring collection. “I’m a fancy girl and I love a gown,” the designer told WWD’s fashion market editor Emily Mercer. “There were gathered tulle versions, ultrafun swishy tinsel frocks, a standout assortment of sequin-emblazoned netted numbers and a handful of signature red carpet moire fare,” Mercer wrote in her review.

New York-based brand Bronx & Banco presented perfectly executed silk long fringe dresses and tops, while flat plastic fringes gave the Sportmax collection retro-futuristic vibes.

Undercover’s finale looks, four bulbous minidresses, presented yet another modern take on texture. “If you blurred your eyes, you might say they resembled a scarred tomato; a crumple of colored tin foil; a dandelion pappus dyed blue, and a rotting pumpkin,” wrote WWD’s international editor Miles Socha wrote in his review of the brand’s return to the Paris runways.

