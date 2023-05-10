Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Bridal designers were dreaming big for the spring 2024 season.

Gowns maxed out on volume and embellishment, offering clients several sartorial paths to take as they eye dressing for the aisle.

The princess silhouette made a strong return as seen in the highly structured A-lines from Oscar de la Renta, Ines di Santo and Elie Saab, whose runway show recently made a splash at Barcelona’s Maritime museum. The Lebanese couturier’s full-skirted gowns were inspired by the work of Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai.

“Floral embellishments done with sequins and pearls with an iridescent finish, as well as feathery details, added to the contemporary romantic vibe that ran through the collection,” wrote WWD’s Martino Carrera.

Brides looking to partake in the voluminous trend in an unconventional manner will delight in 3D floral appliqués, shown prominently in the form of rosettes, which bloomed all over the collections of Madeline Gardner and Galia Lahav, where creative director Sharon Sever said his choice of the cassia flower was inspired by the one thrown by Carmen in the opera of the same name.

Elsewhere, pouffed, mutton-style sleeves a la Vivienne Westwood and floor-sweeping capes, like those in Nardos’ debut bridal show, were large and in-charge, proving dramatic enough to upstage the coronation robe King Charles wore this past weekend at Westminster Abbey.

Sahar Fotouhi, the designer behind buzzy new label Yellow by Sahar says her purpose, “is to create gowns that women long to wear, something that fulfills their childhood fantasy,” pointing to the grand entrance as a pivotal moment to make a statement. Volume, the Parsons alum added, “is more than the trend for me, it is a celebration.”

And with large-scale formal gatherings becoming the norm once again, the message she and other designers are sending is jovial. Brides can now have their cake — and may want to look like they are wearing it, too.

Tiered skirts were one of the most prominent ways designers achieved an ethereal, yet high-impact look from neat rows of lace upping the nostalgic romance at Honor to Rivini by Rita Vinieris, where a mountain of unfinished tulle froth exploded from underneath a satin bodice for slightly disheveled take. Justin Alexander, Monique Lhuillier and Kelly Faetanini also played with cascading ruffles resembling chantilly cream.