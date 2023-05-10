×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Creating an Epicenter of Luxury in Washington, D.C.

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger, Lewis Hamilton Host Miami Grand Prix Party With GQ

Pop Culture

Princess Diana Necklace and Earrings Go Up for Auction

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

The spring 2024 bridal collections saw an explosion of the silhouette with ample volumes, ranging from festive tiered skirts, voluminous details and the reintroduction of the statement princess gown.

By
Emily Mercer, Alex Badia, Ari Stark
Plus Icon
Monique Lhuillier Bridal Spring 2024
Elie Saab Bridal Spring 2023
Harry Robles Bridal Spring 2024
Honor Bridal Spring 2024
Amsale Bridal Spring 2024
View ALL 23 Photos

Bridal designers were dreaming big for the spring 2024 season.

Gowns maxed out on volume and embellishment, offering clients several sartorial paths to take as they eye dressing for the aisle.

The princess silhouette made a strong return as seen in the highly structured A-lines from Oscar de la Renta, Ines di Santo and Elie Saab, whose runway show recently made a splash at Barcelona’s Maritime museum. The Lebanese couturier’s full-skirted gowns were inspired by the work of Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai.

“Floral embellishments done with sequins and pearls with an iridescent finish, as well as feathery details, added to the contemporary romantic vibe that ran through the collection,” wrote WWD’s Martino Carrera.

Related Galleries

Brides looking to partake in the voluminous trend in an unconventional manner will delight in 3D floral appliqués, shown prominently in the form of rosettes, which bloomed all over the collections of Madeline Gardner and Galia Lahav, where creative director Sharon Sever said his choice of the cassia flower was inspired by the one thrown by Carmen in the opera of the same name.

Elsewhere, pouffed, mutton-style sleeves a la Vivienne Westwood and floor-sweeping capes, like those in Nardos’ debut bridal show, were large and in-charge, proving dramatic enough to upstage the coronation robe King Charles wore this past weekend at Westminster Abbey.

Sahar Fotouhi, the designer behind buzzy new label Yellow by Sahar says her purpose, “is to create gowns that women long to wear, something that fulfills their childhood fantasy,” pointing to the grand entrance as a pivotal moment to make a statement. Volume, the Parsons alum added, “is more than the trend for me, it is a celebration.”   

And with large-scale formal gatherings becoming the norm once again, the message she and other designers are sending is jovial. Brides can now have their cake — and may want to look like they are wearing it, too.

Tiered skirts were one of the most prominent ways designers achieved an ethereal, yet high-impact look from neat rows of lace upping the nostalgic romance at Honor to Rivini by Rita Vinieris, where a mountain of unfinished tulle froth exploded from underneath a satin bodice for slightly disheveled take. Justin Alexander, Monique Lhuillier and Kelly Faetanini also played with cascading ruffles resembling chantilly cream. 

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Hot Summer Bags

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Spring 2024 Bridal Trend: Voluminous Gowns

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad