Spring 2023 Trend: Minimal Tailoring

The Jil Sander show was a highlight of the Milan season. “Working with elongated silhouettes, the designer duo offered relaxed takes on tailoring, including jackets and vests with generous single-point lapels as well as lean, round-neck tank tops worn with roomy Bermuda pants or kilts. All these items made for a shared wardrobe across men’s and women’s, along with other staples such as high-waisted pleated trousers or cargo pants in fluid fabrics,” WWD’s Sandra Salibian wrote in her Jil Sander review.

A return to suiting was on retailers’ minds as a key trend of the season “Tailoring was a dominant theme — from formfitting and sculpted to oversize and relaxed, strict clean minimal black to embellished and colorful. Other themes included sleeveless and backless. Truly a season where there is tailoring for everyone and every occasion,” said Harrods’ Simon Longland.

Other interpretations on minimalism included The Row’s rigorous suiting, Prada’s sartorial uniforms and Dries Van Noten’s elegant oversize suits.

When it came to bright tailoring, Chloé’s bright pink or Sportmax’s tangerine orange ensembles provided a vibrant take on the trend.