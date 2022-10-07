×
EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Is Making a Movie About Karl Lagerfeld

Los Angeles Fashion Week Picks New Hollywood Locations and Expands Offerings

Franca Fendi Dies at 87

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The Mini

Miu Miu continues the hype around the Y2K miniskirt on the spring runways.

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023
Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023 Domlnique MAITRE

The Miu Miu effect, together with the Y2K obsession of the past few seasons, continued to solidify the miniskirt as one of the leading silhouettes of the spring 2023 season.

A year ago, for spring 2022, Miu Miu presented one of its most viral collection to date with a new take on American preppy. “This was not the usual WASP-y New England fare, but preppy clothing for the global warming years, with sweaters, blazers and collared shirts cropped short to reveal torsos — or shrunk down to the size of bikini tops. Some of the skirts and trousers were itty-bitty teeny-weeny, too. They were cut so short the exposed pocket linings flapped as models walked.” WWD’s London bureau chief  Samantha Conti wrote in her review of the show.

But it was an ultra-crop pleated skirt paired with an ultra-crop cable-knit sweater look and equally short layered shirt that became the poster child for the new revival of the Y2K miniskirt trend that followed.

A year later, for spring 2023 the mini trend continued to dominate. “The Miu Miu collection, less viral and more cerebral in its mostly drab colors, references to military and service uniforms, and its host of bulging utility pockets. The latter appeared on low-slung utility belts that were only occasionally worn as miniskirts.” WWD international editor Miles Socha wrote in his review of the Miu Miu show, where the miniskirt continued full force but with a utility spin this time around.

Alberta Ferretti, Courrèges, Koché and Elena Velez were among the many brands that also presented a  directional take on the mini trend. GmbH, Dion Lee and Ludovic de Saint Sernin presented the same short skirt style in their menswear offerings, making it clear that the miniskirt is an optimal genderless choice for the spring 2023 season.

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

