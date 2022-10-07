Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The Mini

The Miu Miu effect, together with the Y2K obsession of the past few seasons, continued to solidify the miniskirt as one of the leading silhouettes of the spring 2023 season.

A year ago, for spring 2022, Miu Miu presented one of its most viral collection to date with a new take on American preppy. “This was not the usual WASP-y New England fare, but preppy clothing for the global warming years, with sweaters, blazers and collared shirts cropped short to reveal torsos — or shrunk down to the size of bikini tops. Some of the skirts and trousers were itty-bitty teeny-weeny, too. They were cut so short the exposed pocket linings flapped as models walked.” WWD’s London bureau chief Samantha Conti wrote in her review of the show.

But it was an ultra-crop pleated skirt paired with an ultra-crop cable-knit sweater look and equally short layered shirt that became the poster child for the new revival of the Y2K miniskirt trend that followed.

A year later, for spring 2023 the mini trend continued to dominate. “The Miu Miu collection, less viral and more cerebral in its mostly drab colors, references to military and service uniforms, and its host of bulging utility pockets. The latter appeared on low-slung utility belts that were only occasionally worn as miniskirts.” WWD international editor Miles Socha wrote in his review of the Miu Miu show, where the miniskirt continued full force but with a utility spin this time around.

Alberta Ferretti, Courrèges, Koché and Elena Velez were among the many brands that also presented a directional take on the mini trend. GmbH, Dion Lee and Ludovic de Saint Sernin presented the same short skirt style in their menswear offerings, making it clear that the miniskirt is an optimal genderless choice for the spring 2023 season.