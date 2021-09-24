Trends From New York Trade Shows Spring 2022

The MAGIC and Coterie trade shows made a return to New York through in-person events from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21 at Jacob K. Javits Center. Across spring 2022 collections, a message of optimism through print, color and silhouette stood strong.

At Coterie, statement belts and architectural jewelry stood out in accessories; quintessential resort dresses, eyelet lace styles, feminine bra tops and playful, retro suiting was prominent across women’s ready-to-wear, and bright colorblocking spanned across all categories.

At MAGIC, plush teddy bear coats dominated the outerwear category, while crochet knits — from dresses to matching sets — brought about a summer feel. Retro checkerboard prints continued to be a strong motif throughout collections as well.

Here, WWD highlights 10 standout spring 2022 trends from the New York trade shows.