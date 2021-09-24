×
Trends From New York Trade Shows Spring 2022

WWD highlights 10 standout spring 2022 trends from the New York trade shows.

By
Emily Mercer, Thomas Waller
The MAGIC and Coterie trade shows made a return to New York through in-person events from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21 at Jacob K. Javits Center. Across spring 2022 collections, a message of optimism through print, color and silhouette stood strong.

At Coterie, statement belts and architectural jewelry stood out in accessories; quintessential resort dresses, eyelet lace styles, feminine bra tops and playful, retro suiting was prominent across women’s ready-to-wear, and bright colorblocking spanned across all categories.

At MAGIC, plush teddy bear coats dominated the outerwear category, while crochet knits — from dresses to matching sets — brought about a summer feel. Retro checkerboard prints continued to be a strong motif throughout collections as well.

Here, WWD highlights 10 standout spring 2022 trends from the New York trade shows.

