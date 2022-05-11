Spring Trend: Barbie Fashion

Could life in plastic be fantastic? A few weeks ago, Warner Bros. released the first images of its forthcoming Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie, and it’s safe to say all things pink are trending.

Fans may not know what to expect from the Greta Gerwig-directed movie but considering the cultural influence of the doll for generations, the movie’s fashions will be highly debated upon the film’s July 21 release.

Barbie first emerged in 1959 after Ruth Handler, one of the founders of toy firm Mattel, was inspired by observing her daughter Barbara play with paper dolls for hours. The first doll had blonde hair and a swimsuit, but that was only the beginning as Barbie has been everything from a secretary to an astronaut and a first lady, all done in styles that suites the time the dolls were released.

The spring runways saw a fascination with ‘90s girlie style, with Gen Z taking trends and making them their own, like Olivia Rodrigo at a White House visit in a Chanel look from 1995, a la “Clueless.” That more is more — and don’t skimp on the accessories — vibe is right in line with Barbie’s looks over the years. Another current reference is the “kids” at Euphoria high school, the hit HBO show and also a TikTok trend, where people interpret looks from the show starring Zendaya. Full of bright colors, the show crafts eye-catching looks that help move the cultural fashion conversation.

Little is known about the new Barbie movie’s plot — is it a romanic comedy? A drama? But regardless, what is known is that Robbie’s Barbie is bound to spin a look that will light up the trend cycle.

Here WWD gives a taste of what Barbie style might be.