×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino Garavani Turns 90; Giancarlo Giammetti Sends Wishes Through Letter to WWD

Business

Why ‘Experiential Flagships’ Are Next Big Thing

Business

Ukraine War, China Closures, Supply Chain Woes Hit Mytheresa Q3 Growth

Spring Trend: Barbie Fashion

With a Barbie — starring Margot Robbie — movie coming soon, pink girlie fashion is on the rise.

By
Thomas Waller, Emily Mercer
Plus Icon
View ALL 11 Photos

Could life in plastic be fantastic? A few weeks ago, Warner Bros. released the first images of its forthcoming Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie, and it’s safe to say all things pink are trending.

Fans may not know what to expect from the Greta Gerwig-directed movie but considering the cultural influence of the doll for generations, the movie’s fashions will be highly debated upon the film’s July 21 release.

Barbie first emerged in 1959 after Ruth Handler, one of the founders of toy firm Mattel, was inspired by observing her daughter Barbara play with paper dolls for hours. The first doll had blonde hair and a swimsuit, but that was only the beginning as Barbie has been everything from a secretary to an astronaut and a first lady, all done in styles that suites the time the dolls were released.

The spring runways saw a fascination with ‘90s girlie style, with Gen Z taking trends and making them their own, like Olivia Rodrigo at a White House visit in a Chanel look from 1995, a la “Clueless.” That more is more — and don’t skimp on the accessories — vibe is right in line with Barbie’s looks over the years. Another current reference is the “kids” at Euphoria high school, the hit HBO show and also a TikTok trend, where people interpret looks from the show starring Zendaya. Full of bright colors, the show crafts eye-catching looks that help move the cultural fashion conversation.

Little is known about the new Barbie movie’s plot — is it a romanic comedy? A drama? But regardless, what is known is that Robbie’s Barbie is bound to spin a look that will light up the trend cycle.

Here WWD gives a taste of what Barbie style might be.

Calvin klein white t shirt

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad