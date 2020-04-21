View Slideshow
  View Gallery — 22   Photos

After a month of being quarantined and having to work from home, we’ve all tried ways to keep our moral up and ourselves motivated. We’ve shifted our work station from our bedrooms to our living rooms and, for some, even our kitchens. We’ve even taken off that old hoodie we wear after the gym and started getting dressed for the day. Here, we’ve rounded up sweaters from brands such as Zara, J. Crew and Marc Jacobs that you can wear at home and also in the office because, you know, the air-conditioning will be on full blast when you get back.

You May Also Like

Fashion ready to wear