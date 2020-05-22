WWD style director Alex Badia and his team styled via Zoom in a series of meetings, including a virtual “run-through” with the photographer unpacking clothes two days prior. On shoot day, the model was directed via Zoom on which look to put on and how to style it, like showing her a Grace Kelly reference to tie the scarf and what props to try, which were sent to her direct from Target. There was a Zoom meeting with the makeup artist two days before the shoot, who did sample looks on herself and sent new, unused makeup to the photographer. The makeup artist did a FaceTime tutorial with the model on how to apply the makeup one day prior to the shoot, and again on shoot day, while the model styled her hair as directed by Alex Badia.
As for the location: The shoot took place on the photographer’s rooftop to make distancing easy (and after he had been quarantining for six weeks). The result: a modern look at nostalgia in these buy-now styles, from pouf-sleeve tops and high-waisted silhouettes to playful prints.