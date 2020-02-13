Another New York fashion week has come to an end, and again was closed out by a much-needed performance showcase by Marc Jacobs. He capped off a less-than-thrilling fall 2020 fashion week with 54 dancers and 88 models in a display of beautiful chaos that delivered on wondrous fashion.

Coming off a spring 2020 NYFW big on experiential show formats (from Pyer Moss, Ralph Lauren, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty and Tommy Hilfiger, all absent this season), the rest of the fall 2020 fashion week seemed more straightforward and commercially friendly, with the exception of noteworthy collections from Area, Christopher John Rogers, Rodarte and Khaite, among others, who each have nuanced takes on femininity and beauty.

There were still plenty of exciting trends to mine — including color, elevated tailoring and leather — all of which WWD predicted before the start of the season. Meanwhile, unanticipated trends for a fall-winter season included glamorous takes on evening, drastic cutouts, uptown punk and finally, Victorian frills. See below for New York Fashion Week’s seven top fall 2020 fashion trends.

1. Fall 2020 Fashion Trend: Color

Color was the standout trend of the season — surprisingly notable during fall/winter, when black and neutrals typically dominate. Colors were seen at Wes Gordon’s vibrant show for Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu, Marc Jacobs and Sally LaPointe, who made a statement with monochromatic looks.

2. Fall 2020 Fashion Trend: Elevated Tailoring

Tailoring came through in various ways — refined at The Row and Marina Moscone, big and empowering at Michael Kors and Proenza Schouler — all for busy women who want to look chic.

3. Fall 2020 Fashion Trend: Leather as the New Classic

Layers of leather have emerged as the new wardrobe staple — Coach, Claudia Li, Gabriela Hearst and Self-Portrait, for instance, offered up plenty of day options with edge.

4. Fall 2020 Fashion Trend: Glamorous Evening

Out-to-there evening options dominated the runway with voluminous structured gowns that leveled a thread of fantastical glamour, seen at Area, Rodarte, and Christopher John Rogers.

5. Fall 2020 Fashion Trend: Cutouts

An overall sense of lightness hovered over the season, where Brandon Maxwell, Dion Lee, Khaite and Prabal Gurung showed hints of skin through cutouts, signifying the end of seasonal dressing.

6. Fall 2020 Fashion Trend: Uptown Punk

Uptown class met downtown grit at Monse, R13 and Jonathan Cohen, where plaids and florals were reworked with punk-meets-modern chic.

7. Fall 2020 Fashion Trend: Victorian Frills

And finally, Victorian influences are back. Puff sleeves, ruffle trims and ribbon neck ties adorned dark-and-romantic frocks, seen at Brock Collection, Khaite, Anna Sui, and, of course, Zimmermann.

Fall 2020 Honorable Mention: Emerging Designers

Fewer runway shows meant more time to see emerging talent — including Commission NYC, KEH and Peter Do — who all showed great takes on chic daywear with elements of subversion.

Watch: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights