New York Fashion Week is a wrap. Ralph Lauren celebrated 50 years in Central Park. Rodarte returned with a hauntingly beautiful show at Marble Cemetery. Proenza Schouler also returned from Paris. Marc Jacobs delivered on high fashion. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B made headlines at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party. Slick Woods went into labor immediately after Rihanna’s first Savage x Fenty show, which officially closed out the week.

More importantly, the fashion — the bright, the bold, the Eighties. Here, a look at the eight biggest fashion trends from NYFW spring 2019.