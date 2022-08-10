The Trend: Summer Linen

Looking to beat the summer heat in style? Across men’s and women’s fashion, linen dressing proves both fashionable and breezy thanks to the lightweight fabrication’s quick-drying properties.

On the spring 2022 runways, luxury brands like Peter Do and Brunello Cucinelli proposed tailored styles in the material, while Jacquemus, Chloé and Gabriela Hearst displayed versatile linen wardrobing through lightweight topcoats and breezy occasionwear — perfect for outdoor summer weddings.

Trickling down to the contemporary markets, online and brick-and-mortar retailers like Shopbop, Ssense, Urban Outfitters and more are proposing layerable linen styles from myriad designers for easy end-of-summer dressing. For instance, Ukrainian loungewear label Sleeper employs the material across fluid frocks (also hinting at the popular TikTok “Coastal Grandmother” trend), loungewear pajamas and playful jumpsuits.

Elsewhere, camp and safari shirts can be seen across men’s and women’s styles from Mira Mikati and Rhude, while transitional jackets and easy yet sophisticated button-ups were spotted at Stone Island and The Frankie Shop. The contemporary market offers the trend from head to toe, as in pale pink men’s shorts from swimwear label Onia, graphic floral pants from Saturdays NYC, and a dress-up-or-down beige top and ankle-length skirt from La Kasha.

Whether dressing in head-to-toe linen or looking to add a versatile layer to a look, these fresh takes on linen apparel provide an approach that is equally sophisticated, easy and timeless. In addition, tonal accessories — like Aire’s tortoise sunglasses or APC’s linen bucket bag — and artisanal raffia accessories, as seen from hat brand Lack of Color and jewelry label Shashi, complete the hot-weather-approved style.