×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: August 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Issey Miyake Dies at 84

Business

Despite Store Closures, Niche Brands Can Still Make It Big in China

Business

Virgil Abloh to Be Celebrated in Nordstrom’s Latest Pop-up

The Trend: Summer Linen

Looking to beat the summer heat in style? Linen dressing proves fashionable and breezy across men's and women's styles.

By
Emily Mercer, Luis Campuzano, Thomas Waller
Plus Icon
Baccara
Aire
APC
Frankie Shop
Lack of Color
View ALL 12 Photos

Looking to beat the summer heat in style? Across men’s and women’s fashion, linen dressing proves both fashionable and breezy thanks to the lightweight fabrication’s quick-drying properties.

On the spring 2022 runways, luxury brands like Peter Do and Brunello Cucinelli proposed tailored styles in the material, while Jacquemus, Chloé and Gabriela Hearst displayed versatile linen wardrobing through lightweight topcoats and breezy occasionwear — perfect for outdoor summer weddings.

Trickling down to the contemporary markets, online and brick-and-mortar retailers like Shopbop, Ssense, Urban Outfitters and more are proposing layerable linen styles from myriad designers for easy end-of-summer dressing. For instance, Ukrainian loungewear label Sleeper employs the material across fluid frocks (also hinting at the popular TikTok “Coastal Grandmother” trend), loungewear pajamas and playful jumpsuits.

Elsewhere, camp and safari shirts can be seen across men’s and women’s styles from Mira Mikati and Rhude, while transitional jackets and easy yet sophisticated button-ups were spotted at Stone Island and The Frankie Shop. The contemporary market offers the trend from head to toe, as in pale pink men’s shorts from swimwear label Onia, graphic floral pants from Saturdays NYC, and a dress-up-or-down beige top and ankle-length skirt from La Kasha.

Whether dressing in head-to-toe linen or looking to add a versatile layer to a look, these fresh takes on linen apparel provide an approach that is equally sophisticated, easy and timeless. In addition, tonal accessories — like Aire’s tortoise sunglasses or APC’s linen bucket bag — and artisanal raffia accessories, as seen from hat brand Lack of Color and jewelry label Shashi, complete the hot-weather-approved style.

The Trend: Summer Linen

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Trend: Summer Linen

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Trend: Summer Linen

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Trend: Summer Linen

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Trend: Summer Linen

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Trend: Summer Linen

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Trend: Summer Linen

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Trend: Summer Linen

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Trend: Summer Linen

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Trend: Summer Linen

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Trend: Summer Linen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Trend: Summer Linen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Trend: Summer Linen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Trend: Summer Linen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Trend: Summer Linen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Trend: Summer Linen

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Trend: Summer Linen

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Trend: Summer Linen

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Trend: Summer Linen

Hot Summer Bags

The Trend: Summer Linen

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Trend: Summer Linen

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Trend: Summer Linen

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Trend: Summer Linen

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

The Trend: Summer Linen

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad