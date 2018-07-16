Ah, resort. What is there to say about the season that sits on the retail floor the longest? Resort has come to encompass, well, everything. Its sartorial aesthetic runs the gamut of destination getaway to glitzy holiday and through to cold-weather fare. With product delivery as early as November and remaining on shelves through the holidays, it’s become one of the most commercially important seasons known for best of’s and rejiggered classics.

This time around saw an upbeat injection of creativity and emphasis on color and statement prints across a range of diverse silhouettes. Even though most of our 150-plus fashion reviews for the season have been on a showroom appointment basis — with the exception of luxury players such as Gucci, Chanel and Dior staging elaborate shows — a lot of the looks here could just as easily live on the main season runways. Click through the attached gallery for a breakdown of the nine biggest trends from resort 2019.