The Top 5 Trends From New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week

Here comes the bride!

This month, New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week returned with a hybrid schedule of virtual collection debuts and in-person events from April 6 to 8.

Highlights across the week included Sachin and Babi’s debut runway show for their latest “Ready-to-Celebrate” collection, Rosie Assoulin’s bridal collection debut and in-person appointments and presentations from Ines di Santo, Houghton, Justin Alexander, Savannah Miller and many more. Virtually, more than 40 labels debuted collections across The Bridal Council x Pullquest”s digital platform and The CFDA’s Runway360 site with collection imagery and videos.

Catering to the uptick of weddings emerging out of the pandemic, both emerging and established designers debuted collections for the 2023 spring season (there were also a handful of in-season launches for 2022) with a variety of styles for their multifaceted brides. Among those collections, new takes on traditional styles and modern trends emerged from the season — offering brides the ability to find the perfect ensemble (or ensembles) for their wedding events.

Here, WWD spotlights the top five bridal trends from New York Luxury Bridal Week, including the romantic, allover lace look; off-the-shoulder silhouettes; casual yet sophisticated two-piece sets and suiting; corset detailing (an ever-popular trend on the ready-to-wear runways), and the sleek and sophisticated bride — a trend already spotted on Nicola Peltz during her recent Palm Beach, Fla., wedding celebration to Brooklyn Beckham. Peltz’s custom, square neck, fitted Valentino bridal gown was topped off with a long lace veil and matching gloves, two bridal accessory trends ubiquitously seen across New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week’s spring 2023 collections.