The Trend: Glamping Fashion

Even though summer is winding down, road trips and camping still offer the perfect city escape into the great outdoors as autumn approaches and the leaves begin to change color. Over the last few years, travel destinations have expanded to offer luxury with nature through glamping destinations such as lushnas, yurts, treehouses, eco-lodges and more. Fashion brands also are providing getaway essentials that meld function with fashion.

In December 2020, Gucci debuted its first collaborative collection with The North Face, following up with the second drop in early 2022, with myriad styles across ready-to-wear, outerwear, soft accessories, luggage, shoes and camping essentials (tents, sleeping bags). The Gucci + The North Face ’70s-inspired embroidered intarsia mohair-blend sweater provides comfort and style for late summer evenings and early fall glamping trips. Similarly, Eddie Bauer tapped Los Angeles brand The Great for a yearlong collaboration. The Eddie Bauer x The Great collections boast Americana-influenced technical footwear and outerwear, like the duo’s color-blocked hiking jacket, as well as accessories and ready-to-wear ranging from waffle thermals tops to leggings and hiking pants.