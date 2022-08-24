×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: August 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont Agrees Deal to Sell Yoox Net-a-porter to Farfetch, Alabbar

Beauty

Sephora Beefs Up Global Team

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Contemporary Indigenous Fashion Takes Center Stage

The Trend: Glamping Fashion

WWD proposes 14 fashionable glamping essentials across ready-to-wear and accessories for camping in style.

By
Emily Mercer, Thomas Waller
Plus Icon
The Great x Eddie Bauer
Demarson
Dr. Martens
Gucci + The North Face
Hunter
View ALL 14 Photos

Even though summer is winding down, road trips and camping still offer the perfect city escape into the great outdoors as autumn approaches and the leaves begin to change color. Over the last few years, travel destinations have expanded to offer luxury with nature through glamping destinations such as lushnas, yurts, treehouses, eco-lodges and more. Fashion brands also are providing getaway essentials that meld function with fashion.

In December 2020, Gucci debuted its first collaborative collection with The North Face, following up with the second drop in early 2022, with myriad styles across ready-to-wear, outerwear, soft accessories, luggage, shoes and camping essentials (tents, sleeping bags). The Gucci + The North Face ’70s-inspired embroidered intarsia mohair-blend sweater provides comfort and style for late summer evenings and early fall glamping trips. Similarly, Eddie Bauer tapped Los Angeles brand The Great for a yearlong collaboration. The Eddie Bauer x The Great collections boast Americana-influenced technical footwear and outerwear, like the duo’s color-blocked hiking jacket, as well as accessories and ready-to-wear ranging from waffle thermals tops to leggings and hiking pants.

For hiking and outdoor adventures, look no further than Tory Sport’s matching checkered workout set, as well as footwear from Hunter and Dr. Martens. Additionally, Kim Kardashian’s Skims offers bike-shorts inspired swimwear while easily packable, stylish layers from Kule, Isabel Marant Etoile and The Frankie Shop provide warmth for nights around the campfire. Accessories, too, offer chic appeal for trekking in nature, such as The North Face’s bucket hat, Stony Clover Lane’s tie-dye backpack and playful jewelry from Maison Irem Bilbao. Whether looking to relax outdoors in style or have an adventurous getaway, WWD proposes 14 fashionable glamping essentials across ready-to-wear and accessories.

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Hot Summer Bags

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

The Trend: Camp Glamping Fashion

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad