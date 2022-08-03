×
The Trend: Music-Festival Fashion

From neon sunglasses, to tie-dye, colorful bracelets and bucket hats, the more fantastical your ensemble, the better.

By
Luis Campuzano, Emily Mercer, Thomas Waller
After nearly two years of ongoing cancellations, music festival season is in full swing this summer, with festival lovers and fashion mavens flocking to the summer party scenes in serious style, with no shortage of skin, accessories or bright colors.

There is no doubt music festivals from all over the world have become events where aspiring trendsetters and even celebrities have the option to express their wild and creative sides when it comes to summer festival outfits. Festival fashion outfit ideas have migrated from being cliché (think a sea of floral crowns) to experimental and unpredictable. 

Rave culture has a rich history filled with creativity, out-of-body experiences, inclusivity, fashion, and, of course, music. And with any culture, it cannot be defined thoroughly without the help of fashion. The rave scene has inspired outlandish, psychedelic and unconventional styles and even trends, mashing Bohemian, eclectic, glam rock, Gothic and camp fashion, opening an array of possibilities for music and festival lovers alike.

Outdoor music festivals have long been a rite of passage for young adults. From the flower children in the ’60s that packed their bags and headed to San Francisco, to youthful teens from across the country that hopped on Greyhounds and journeyed to the Catskills for one of the greatest festivals in music history, Woodstock in the summer of ’69.

Today, music festivals are more common than ever — with notable events such as Coachella in California — to dozens of festivals scheduled this summer across the country. From Lollapalooza (which just wrapped this past weekend in Chicago) to Burning Man in Nevada, Electric Zoo in New York City, Outside Lands in San Francisco to Primavera Sound in Los Angeles, these are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to festival options to express youth and seize summer. Here, WWD gathers idea for what to wear for upcoming musical outings.

