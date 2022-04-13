×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: April 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Denim Replay

Business

LVMH Q1 Revenues Jump Despite War in Ukraine, China Lockdowns

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Show in Italy’s Apulia on May 16

The Trend: Regencycore

Period dramas like "Bridgerton" and "The Gilded Age" are calling for a return to formality with fashion inspired by the 19th century.

By
Thomas Waller, Emily Mercer, Luis Campuzano, Ari Stark
Plus Icon
Gallery Icon View ALL 10 Photos

When it debuted on Netflix in December of 2020, “Bridgerton,” an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s romance novels, instantly became a cultural touchpoint as viewers confined to their couches had little else to do but binge-watch every episode. 

With castles, Whartonian plotlines and historically accurate costumes, the show provided a much-needed escape away from pandemic doldrums.

The Emmy award-winning hit directed by Shonda Rhimes returned for season two last month, this time focusing on the eldest Bridgerton brother, Anthony, and his quest for love to fulfill his familial duty.

Its aesthetic influence continues to grip all consumer markets and is only heightened by the addition of “The Gilded Age,” HBO’s answer to the period drama phenomenon that recounts New York societal rifts between money old and new at the beginning of the 19th century. 

Related Galleries

The fashion industry, especially, has succumbed to the so-called “regencycore” look, which sees hyperfeminine and highly decorative styles reentering the zeitgeist.

Even the 2022 Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night, will get in on the action. On April 11, it was announced that the dress code for this year’s event will be “Gilded Glamour.”

“Regencycore,” however, is not strictly relegated to formal balls. Empire-waist dresses, opera-length gloves, and bustle skirts, may be a far cry from the casual streetwear with which we have grown accustomed, but with warm weather fast approaching, why not shed that tracksuit for something a bit more grand? 

Dip a toe into the “regencycore” wading pool with print and color: wallpaper florals and toile de jouy in a delicate pastel palette would be lovely for springtime escapades. To prevent being mistaken for a set extra, mix saccharine details like lace, bows, ruffles and puff sleeves in with streamlined basics to give the look a contemporary twist. 

Whether debuting at Bridgerton court or simply sitting courtside, here, WWD curates pieces sure to ravish.

Calvin klein white t shirt

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad