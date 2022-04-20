The Trend: Sleek and Sartorial Wedding Wear

Expected to be the year of the most number of weddings since 1984, the latest bridal trends are sending a message of sleek and sartorial wedding wear for 2022 and beyond.

Case in point: the fashionable ensembles of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham during their recent wedding celebrations.

Over the second weekend in April, Beckham, the eldest son of designer Victoria Beckham and soccer star David Beckham, and actress-heiress Peltz-Beckham, daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner, tied the knot in Palm Beach, Fla. For the wedding celebration, Peltz-Beckham donned a sleek and sophisticated custom square-neck Valentino gown. Designed by Pierpaolo Piccoli, the Valentino gown was paired with a long, cathedral veil and opera-length gloves.

Beckham opted for a sartorial, custom black Dior suit with crisp white shirt, classic bow tie and single Albert chain. The outfit embodied the modern-meets-traditional look with an homage to classic Edwardian and British details.

Simultaneously in Manhattan, designers were wrapping up another season of New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week. The fashion week ran from April 6 to 8 with a hybrid schedule of in-person shows, presentations and appointments, as well as digital collection releases on the CFDA’s Runway360 website and The Bridal Council x Pullquest’s digital platform.

Across the bridal spring 2023 season, the sleek and sartorial bride shined as a prominent trend. Like Peltz-Beckham’s Valentino frock, designers such as Galvan, Lihi Hod, Safiyaa and Rosie Assoulin debuted modern-meets-traditional gowns for their myriad brides. Additionally, accessory trends of matching gloves and traditional veils reemerged, with modern bijoux complementing the designs.