The wedding industry was hit hard in the pandemic, but the second virtual New York Bridal Fashion Week, which took place from April 6 to 8, offered new collections, fresh trends and exciting brand launches. In addition to the several new designers to watch, highlights included Prabal Gurung debuting his first bridal collection with versatile, inclusive styles and Vera Wang signing a 10-year deal with Pronovias for Vera Wang Bride.

Much like October’s fashion week, brides are continuing to explore new ways of celebrating their special day, with fashions to complement. Across the fall 2021 and spring 2022 seasons, as seen on The Bridal Council x Pullquest’s digital platform and the CFDA’s Runway360, six prominent trends emerged. “Garden Party” was a popular theme, offering relaxed, floral fashions fit for intimate, outdoor gatherings. Meanwhile, oversize bows, “Bridgerton”-esque gowns and voluminous, fantastical frocks offered dreamy, feel-good optimism.

Here, WWD highlights key bridal trends from New York Bridal Fashion Week.

Garden Party

Floral dresses with a casual elan spanned across the bridal fall 2021 and spring 2022 seasons. In the case of Markarian, Oscar de la Renta and Ines di Santo, short and sweet felt just right for al fresco ceremonies, as did Viktor & Rolf and YolanCris’ creations (both complete with matching bucket hats). Painterly renditions, as seen as Temperley, and floor-length gowns at Galvan and Mira Zwillinger, too, added to the relaxed, romantic trend.

Crop Top Sets

While two-piece sets have been a favorite casual trend amongst brides for seasons, crop top sets offer a fresh look for the brides of 2021 and beyond. As seen here from Alexandra Grecco, Elizabeth Fillmore, emerging label Nordeen and YolanCris.

“Bridgerton”

Inspired by Netflix’s breakout hit “Bridgerton,” romantic, period-inspired styles emerged within bridal collections. Similar to the spring 2021 couture and fall 2021 ready-to-wear runways, opulent fashions with Empire waistlines, pouffed sleeves, romantic lace and Victorian details could be seen at Justin Alexander, Lihi Hod, Naeem Khan and Sareh Nouri.

Oversize Bows

The statement trend of the season? Oversize bows. Bridal brands such as Amsale, Bernadette x Matchesfashion, Halfpenny London and Oscar de la Renta refreshed the signature wedding dress decoration into eye-catching moments through megawatt renditions.

Fantastical

After an unprecedented year, fantastical fashions offer escapism and optimism. Anne Barge, Danielle Frankel, Kim Kassas Couture and Wiederhoeft defined the trend with their voluminous and dramatic designs.