The New York women’s trade shows displayed a number of fall 2019 trends.

Fashion trends mirroring the fall 2019 runway included lady dressing, like a smock dress with graphic landscape pictorial print by Samantha Pleet, and dressing up for day, where new designer Victoria Hayes showed a mix of glam rock through a sheer ruched top and fluid skirt with hardware accents.

Utility was a standout trend, too, in variations straightforward, like a corduroy set from Closed, and fashionable, as in a metallic infused workwear jacket from W’menswear.

