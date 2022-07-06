×
Top Men’s Trends From Spring 2023

From fluid tailoring to a celebration of American fashion heritage, the spring 2023 season reimagined a new set of dressing-up rules for an adventurous male consumer.

Men's Spring 2023 Trends
Men's spring 2023 trends. Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

After two years of digital shows, the spring 2023 season saw a return to vibrant physical shows full of impressive venues and celebrity front rows while delivering new directional trends.

Among the leading message was a return to dressing up with a relaxed attitude that resulted in a fresh take on the ultra-fluid suit. Monochromatic denim looks and the early 2000s baggy jeans made a big comeback, infusing new energy into the iconic category. Daytime pajama dressing and silk sets reinforced a leisure-centric lifestyle. The mood continued with a celebration of the outdoors with gardening- and nature-inspired collections, while utility references — especially the cargo pocket — were omnipresent, making a case for a more dynamic and casual spring offering.

Fluid Tailoring

A relaxed silhouette with soft shoulder construction paired with big-volume flowy pleated pants emerged as the key tailoring message. Amiri, Giorgio Armani and Hed Mayner delivered some of the most directional and compelling examples of this effortless sartorial elegance.

Amiri Men's Spring 2023
Amiri men’s spring 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD
Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2023
Giorgio Armani men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023
Hed Mayner men’s spring 2023 Courtesy of Hed Mayner
Versace Men’s Spring 2023
Versace men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Utility Fever

The cargo fever of the early 2000s is making a comeback. From Craig Green’s love for uniforms and utilitarian clothing to Louis Vuitton’s shearling safari jacket with multicolored 3D cargo pockets, this practical trend has never looked so chic.

Craig Green Men’s Spring 2023
Craig Green men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2023
Louis Vuitton men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men's Spring 2023
Maison Mihara Yasuhiro men’s spring 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD
Givenchy Men’s Spring 2023
Givenchy men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Garden Party

Kim Jones’ Dior show set of 19,000 plants recreating Mr. Dior’s home in Normandy, France, and the Bloomsbury group artist Duncan Grant’s in Sussex served as the ideal background for an elevated take on the garden- and hiking-inspired collection. Reese Copper’s botanical prints and Loewe’s real grass textures shooting upward from sneakers and coats provided depth and a conceptual art angle to the nature-loving trend.

Loewe Men’s Spring 2023
Loewe men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Dior Men’s Spring 2023
Dior men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Etro Men's Spring 2023
Etro men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Reese Cooper Men’s Spring 2023
Reese Cooper men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Silk Set

The bohemian-loving pack was clearly represented in this leisure-inspired trend. The soft and shiny fabric found a new home in menswear for spring. Pajama pants at Blue Marble, glam shirts at Dries Van Noten and bright silk sets at Bianca Saunders were among the highlights.

Dries Van Noten Men's Spring 2023
Dries Van Noten men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Acne Studios Men’s Spring 2023
Acne Studios men’s spring 2023 Courtesy of Acne Studios
Bluemarble Men's Spring 2023
Bluemarble men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Bianca Saunders Mens’ Spring 2023
Bianca Saunders mens’ spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

American Dream

American designers descended on the European runways, featuring new takes on classic Americana. Thom Browne’s sexy cowboy, Amiri’s patchwork varsity jackets and Rhude’s subverted take on preppy were among the best examples. The trend didn’t stop with the Americans. Kenzo, Celine and Dsquared2, to name a few, also joined in with insightful interpretations of the continent’s classics.

Celine Men's Spring 2023
Celine men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Junya Watanabe Men’s Spring 2023
Junya Watanabe men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Thom Browne Men's Spring 2023
Thom Browne men’s spring 2023 Dominique Maître/WWD
Rhude Men's Spring 2023
Rhude men’s spring 2023 Aitor Rosas Suñe/WWD

Canadian Tuxedo

It has been more than 20 years since Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake made the Canadian tuxedo into an instant classic. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons revisited the concept with matching watches in jeans jackets and shorts. JW Anderson experimented with matching distressed techniques, while Bianca Sounders opted for early ’90s washes and silhouettes in her interpretation of the iconic denim suit.

Prada Men's Spring 2023
Prada men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
JW Anderson Men's Spring 2023
JW Anderson men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Bianca Saunders Mens’ Spring 2023
Bianca Saunders mens’ spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Fendi Men’s Spring 2023
Fendi men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Pastel Play

Monochromatic pastel dressing and other soft shades dominated the runways and helped enhance the leisure-inspired attitude of the season. Some highlights included lilac suits at Y/Project, light pink ensembles at Soulland and seafoam looks at Officine Générale. Dopamine brights made cameos, serving as reminders that for this season’s menswear, the sky is the limit.

Y/Project Men's Spring 2023
Y/Project men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Soulland Men's Spring 2023
Soulland men’s spring 2023 Courtesy of Soulland
Zegna Men's Spring 2023
Zegna men’s spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Officine Générale Men’s Spring 2023
Officine Générale men’s spring 2023 Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD
