From New York and London to Milan and Paris, designers have dictated the top spring fashion trends. The trends ranged from voluminous drama to insta-ready bike shorts. See below and click through the gallery above for WWD’s analysis of the overall strong season.

Here, a look at WWD’s top nine fashion trends from the spring runways.

 

BIKE SHORTS: The spring runways gave a new spin to traditional bike shorts through sartorial styling, updated fabrics and even a few unitard silhouettes.

COCKTAIL SHAKERS: WWD’s genre of the short, sexy dresses, garnished with ample sass and retro feel.

CRAFT FAIR: Artisanal flourishes lent an artful aura to the spring collections. Craft elements such as patchwork, fringing, fabric bundles and hand-painting infused the clothes with personality and emotion.

PASTELS: Gentle pastels were everywhere for spring. While frothy dresses worked the expected side of a gentle palette, designers also drew from it to infuse sporty and street looks with an offbeat prettiness.

PICTORIALS: Pictorials were all over the spring runways in jacquards, intarsias and a multitude of prints. Interpretations ranged from beachside imagery and outdoor scenery at Etro and Prada to Jeremy Scott’s Polaroid self-portraits with edge.

PLEATS: These aren’t your typical folds. Designers pushed their creative juices to make this season’s standout pleating in silhouettes that ranged from romantic to dramatic.

POET’S SLEEVES: The sleeve treatment of choice for spring — ballooning — add drama to silhouettes for day and night.

UTILITY: A flight suit here, cargo pants there, and pockets, pockets everywhere. The trappings of utility were all over the spring runways, as designers gave workwear tropes the chic treatment.

VOLUME: From larger-than-life silhouettes to dramatic details, volume proved to be one of the biggest trends on the runways.

