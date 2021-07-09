Wedding season is back and bigger than ever, with designers noting that they’re “double dressing” their clientele for the surge of events and weddings in 2021 — rollover from pandemic-paused ceremonies.

In 2021, weddings range from large, traditional ceremonies to escapist, destination events or more intimate gatherings; no matter the style, each requires a dress code for its wedding guests. Here, WWD rounds up wedding guest dresses for seven types of ceremonies in 2021.

1. Cocktail

Short and sweet! A common dress code for myriad wedding ceremony styles, cocktail attire offers a balance between formal and casual, oftentimes with playful appeal. We especially enjoy Prada’s strapless nylon logo number, Ganni’s metallic frock or Cult Gaia’s feathered cocktail shaker.

2. The Beach Wedding

Beach weddings inherently dictate a more casual wedding guest look. Breezy, lightweight frocks at any length not only appeal while celebrating in a warmer locale, but bright colors and playful prints work well against tropical landscapes.

Charo Ruiz’ Camille Guipur Lace-Trimmed Printed Cotton-Blend Voile Maxi Dress

3. Black Tie Wedding

The number-one rule of a black-tie ceremony? A full-length look. Depending on the location, formalwear styles can vary from old Hollywood glamour and sleek slips to more voluminous ballgowns. Here, looks from Jonathan Simkhai, Alaïa and Gucci make for the perfect maxi.

4. Floral-Filled Garden Ceremony

No matter the wedding size, a garden party setting welcomes feminine, flirty and, of course, floral-emblazoned fashions, like these frocks from Brock Collection, Markarian and Tory Burch.

5. Civil Ceremony

The civil ceremony, aka the courthouse wedding, is the perfect place for a more polished look, like a tailored midi dress from Sergio Hudson or Bottega Veneta, or sleek, tailored jumpsuit from Galvan.

6. Farm & Countryside Ceremonies

A rustic farmhouse or countryside ceremony is the perfect opportunity to pair cowgirl boots with a “cottage-core” or bohemian frock (or as some call it, “Colorado Casual”). LoveShackFancy, Khaite and Sleeper all offer a refined feel to countryside chic.

7. Micro-Weddings

Due to the pandemic, micro weddings are booming. Whether celebrating in the months following a Zoom-ceremony or attending a backyard soiree, the perfect looks offer a more casual, laid-back feel for the intimate setting. Here, day dresses from New York contemporary labels Cara Cara, Sea New York and Matteau (also designed in Sydney, Australia).