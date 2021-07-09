Wedding season is back and bigger than ever, with designers noting that they’re “double dressing” their clientele for the surge of events and weddings in 2021 — rollover from pandemic-paused ceremonies.
In 2021, weddings range from large, traditional ceremonies to escapist, destination events or more intimate gatherings; no matter the style, each requires a dress code for its wedding guests. Here, WWD rounds up wedding guest dresses for seven types of ceremonies in 2021.
1. Cocktail
Short and sweet! A common dress code for myriad wedding ceremony styles, cocktail attire offers a balance between formal and casual, oftentimes with playful appeal. We especially enjoy Prada’s strapless nylon logo number, Ganni’s metallic frock or Cult Gaia’s feathered cocktail shaker.
Prada’s Logo-Detailed Nylon Gabardine Strapless Mini Dress
Ganni’s Gathered Metallic Jacquard Mini Dress
Cult Gaia’s Ansel Dress
2. The Beach Wedding
Beach weddings inherently dictate a more casual wedding guest look. Breezy, lightweight frocks at any length not only appeal while celebrating in a warmer locale, but bright colors and playful prints work well against tropical landscapes.
Christopher Esber’s Deconstructed Knit Maxi Dress
Charo Ruiz’ Camille Guipur Lace-Trimmed Printed Cotton-Blend Voile Maxi Dress
Staud’s Corsica Dress in Tomato Wild Orchid
3. Black Tie Wedding
The number-one rule of a black-tie ceremony? A full-length look. Depending on the location, formalwear styles can vary from old Hollywood glamour and sleek slips to more voluminous ballgowns. Here, looks from Jonathan Simkhai, Alaïa and Gucci make for the perfect maxi.
Jonathan Simkhai’s Clementine Ruched Satin Maxi Halter Dress
Alaia’s Open-Back Wrap-Effect Stretch-Knit Halterneck Gown
Gucci’s Pink Layered Silk-Georgette Gown
4. Floral-Filled Garden Ceremony
No matter the wedding size, a garden party setting welcomes feminine, flirty and, of course, floral-emblazoned fashions, like these frocks from Brock Collection, Markarian and Tory Burch.
Brock Collection’s Samanta Floral Taffeta Cold-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Markarian’s Ashton Sage Floral Brocade Smocked Dress
Tory Burch’s Handkerchief Patchwork Dress
5. Civil Ceremony
The civil ceremony, aka the courthouse wedding, is the perfect place for a more polished look, like a tailored midi dress from Sergio Hudson or Bottega Veneta, or sleek, tailored jumpsuit from Galvan.
Sergio Hudson’s Signature Belted Crepe Dress
Bottega Veneta’s Square-Neck Satin Midi Dress
Galvan’s Wide Leg Corset Jumpsuit
6. Farm & Countryside Ceremonies
A rustic farmhouse or countryside ceremony is the perfect opportunity to pair cowgirl boots with a “cottage-core” or bohemian frock (or as some call it, “Colorado Casual”). LoveShackFancy, Khaite and Sleeper all offer a refined feel to countryside chic.
LoveShackFancy’s Kalani Maxi Dress
Khaite’s Felicia Dress
Sleeper’s Brigitte Linen Midi Dress
7. Micro-Weddings
Due to the pandemic, micro weddings are booming. Whether celebrating in the months following a Zoom-ceremony or attending a backyard soiree, the perfect looks offer a more casual, laid-back feel for the intimate setting. Here, day dresses from New York contemporary labels Cara Cara, Sea New York and Matteau (also designed in Sydney, Australia).