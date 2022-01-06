×
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 6, 2022

Is Streetwear Becoming Preppy?

IBrands Global Acquires Pam & Gela, Spells Out Strategy

Balmain Is in the Pink With Barbie Collaboration

What to Watch: Men’s Spring Fashion Has Upbeat Vibe

From summer blacks, party looks and even a bit of exposed skin, these are the top trends for the spring season.

Luis Campuzano, Alex Badia
Gallery Icon View ALL 20 Photos

The tone for the spring season was all about rejoicing and celebration as designers marked what seemed to be a waning of the global pandemic — pre-Omicron, natch.

And while many brands still opted for a phy-gital event last June due to the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the season also marked a significant return to IRL runway shows and presentations in Milan and Paris.

The clothes, much like the mood of designers and fashion brands, shifted toward the jubilant end of the spectrum, infusing hues of bold color, generous silhouettes and bare-skin details in the form of transparencies and cutout details — a true counter-response to the times.

Here, WWD spotlights the top five trends retailers hope shoppers will flock to come spring.

 

Fluid Tailoring

Outdoor Utility

Party Time

Summer Black

Show Offs

 

