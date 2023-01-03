What to Watch: Men’s Spring 2023 Trends

The fashion landscape is one of constant change, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. But with global restrictions lessening day by day, men are keen again to dress up.

The spring 2023 collections season witnessed a full-blown return to in-person shows, standing out for their freshness and laid-back elegance, showcasing a distinct feminine and sensual element in men though still with a nod to certain masculine archetypes; an array of fluid tailoring; monochromatic pastel dressing; cargo pocket fever with an abundance of utility details, and a new interpretation of the Canadian tuxedo.

Here, WWD highlights the five trends that will drive the men’s arena in the first half of 2023.

FLUID TAILORING

PASTEL PLAY

UTILITY FEVER

DENIM ON DENIM

NEW SENSUALITY