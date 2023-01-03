×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: AZ Factory to Showcase Fledgling Designer Tennessy Thoreson During Paris Couture Week

Business

Victoria Beckham Brand Sales Climb, and Losses Shrink, in Fiscal 2021

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo’s Next Venture in Bras

What to Watch: Men’s Spring 2023 Trends

From fluid tailoring to layered denim jeans and a break away from the monotony with a new take on sensuality, these are the top trends that will help refresh men's wardrobes.

Fendi Men’s Spring 2023
JW Anderson Men's Spring 2023
Prada Men's Spring 2023
Rhude Men's Spring 2023
Acne Studios Men’s Spring 2023
View ALL 21 Photos

The fashion landscape is one of constant change, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. But with global restrictions lessening day by day, men are keen again to dress up.

The spring 2023 collections season witnessed a full-blown return to in-person shows, standing out for their freshness and laid-back elegance, showcasing a distinct feminine and sensual element in men though still with a nod to certain masculine archetypes; an array of fluid tailoring; monochromatic pastel dressing; cargo pocket fever with an abundance of utility details, and a new interpretation of the Canadian tuxedo.

Here, WWD highlights the five trends that will drive the men’s arena in the first half of 2023.

FLUID TAILORING

PASTEL PLAY

UTILITY FEVER

DENIM ON DENIM

NEW SENSUALITY

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Hot Summer Bags

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

What to Watch: Men's Spring 2023 Trends

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad