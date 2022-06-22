×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Givenchy Is Putting Its Menswear Under the Sun

Men's

The Relaxed Suit Rules Milan for Spring 2023

Business

How Do Brands Attract Women to the Metaverse?

The Trend: Dressing for a Summer BBQ

Summer events call for a relaxed and easy vibe when it comes to dressing.

By
Thomas Waller, Emily Mercer
Plus Icon
Moschino
Cult Gaia
Daily Sleeper
Roxanne Assoulin
DL1961
View ALL 10 Photos

“It’s summertime, and the living is easy” — these lyrics underscore the relaxed energy of summer, and what’s summer without a barbecue. A hot grill and a cold beverages and time spent outside with friends and family — but what to wear?

Summer events come in all shapes and sizes, some more formal — think a Hamptons night under the stars, or more casual, like a cookout in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park — but sticking to summer staples are a good way to style a look, so break out the gingham, florals, bright colors and raffia.

Independence Day is a little over a week away, so cue the fireworks, family reunions, concerts, barbecues, picnics, parades, baseball games and cookouts (all the typical summer events). Although there are no standards for how one should dress at these events, it’s best to go for ease, but without being too careless.

Ideas from the summer 2022 runways include: miniskirts, platform flats, fringe, colorblocking and plays on proportion. Channel these for a directional take. Or, go for the classics: denim cut-offs, long summer maxidresses, bucket hats, strappy sandals and colorful jewelry. Regardless, take it as it is the perfect opportunity to show off a fun, colorful take on a summer fashion.

Here, WWD proposes a mix of fun options to consider while celebrating America’s independence or for another type of summer event.

