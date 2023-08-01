Femmy Awards 2023 to Honor Adore Me, Aubade and Fashion Forms

The Femmy Awards are returning to New York City Tuesday night to honor its 2023 award recipients Adore Me, Aubade and Fashion Forms.

Presented by the intimate apparel and underwear industry’s nonprofit charitable organization, The Underfashion Club Inc., with special guest host Mindy Scheier, founder and chief executive officer of the Runway of Dreams Foundation, the awards gala will take place at Cipriani 42nd Street.

“This year, we want to celebrate the global intimates community, the important role of direct-to-consumer relationships, innovation and, most of all, the necessity of inclusion in our industry,” said Tina M. Wilson, president of The Underfashion Club and vice president and creative director for Hue brands.

During the event, Victoria’s Secret-owned lingerie brand Adore Me will receive the Intimates Industry Reinventor award (accepted by founder and CEO Morgan Hermand); French lingerie specialist Aubade will receive an award for Essential French Luxury (accepted by international wholesale director Xavier Martin), and adhesive bra solutions label Fashion Forms will be honored with the 30 Years of Intimate Solutions award (accepted by founder and CEO Ann Deal).

The 2023 awards show, which annually honors excellence in the intimate apparel and underwear industry and fundraises for the nonprofit’s Scholarship, Awards, Internship and Grants (SAIG) programs and the Senior Design Contest (showcasing this year’s Modern Adaptive Marketable Design), marks The Underfashion Club’s 65th anniversary.