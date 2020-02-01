Morgan Curtis and Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor were set up at New York’s Cafe Cluny.

The pair, fixtures in the fashion and music social scene — Curtis, the daughter of Jill Stuart and a designer in her own right, and de Cadenet Taylor, the daughter of Duran Duran bassist John Taylor, as well as a model, DJ and mental health advocate — had met before, but only in passing. They also had a handful of mutual friends between New York and Los Angeles. It wasn’t until the West Village encounter, however, that the two women really got to know one another.