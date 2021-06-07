Bare Necessities and Brayola are joining forces.

Parent company Delta Galil Industries revealed Monday its plans to merge the two lingerie brands in an effort to strengthen its position on the global innerwear market, while playing off each brand’s individual assets.

“Delta Galil is committed to investing in digital innovation in order to enhance the online shopping experience and this strategic move is the next step in our journey,” said Isaac Dabah, chief executive officer of Delta Galil Industries. “This merger allows us to combine the merchandising strength of Bare Necessities and the digital technology and fitting expertise of Brayola to establish Barenecessities.com as the primary destination for women shopping online for intimates.”

Bare Necessities will also benefit from digital native brand Brayola’s e-commerce expertise, while the New York City-based online bra business will be able to scale with Bare Necessities global reach and product assortment, Dabah added. The merger will be complete by July, at which time shoppers at Brayola.com will be redirected to Barenecessities.com.

Delta Galil — which also counts Seven For All Mankind, Splendid, Schiesser, Eminence, Delta, P.J. Salvage, Karen Neuburger, Nearly Nude and Fix in its portfolio of brands — has been on a shopping spree over the last 18 months, first purchasing Brayola in January 2020 for more than $1 million.

Then in August, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company acquired lingerie and swimwear e-tailer Bare Necessities for an undisclosed amount last August. The platform, which was founded in 1998, was acquired by Walmart U.S. e-commerce in October 2018. Bare Necessities sells more than 160 brands across the intimates, lingerie, swimwear, shapewear and sleepwear categories, names like Spanx, Wacoal, Calvin Klein and Chantelle.

Brayola founder and chief executive officer Orit Hashay said she’s “thrilled” with the chance to offer “more women the opportunity to find the best-fitting, most comfortable bras and intimates.

“Technology has been core to Brayola’s DNA since our founding and this merger fully leverages our tools and expertise to create a better e-commerce shopping experience,” she said.