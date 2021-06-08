Bebe Rexha is discussing her lingerie. Her current favorite is the Onika bodysuit.

“I love carbs. I’m, like, from New York. So I love pasta and I love garlic bread and pizza. I’m obsessed with it,” the pop star told WWD over the phone. “And my stomach’s never been… I’ve never had a six-pack in my life. [But] I put a one-piece on and I felt really sexy.”

She’s talking about the Adore Me x Bebe Rexha campaign and accompanying lingerie collection. It’s the innerwear brand’s first time working with a celebrity ambassador and it’s also Rexha’s first venture in the world of lingerie — at least from a design standpoint.

The two-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter has appeared on red carpets around the world. She’s also partnered with apparel brand Bebe in 2019 as its spokesperson.

Still, Rexha said she was a bit daunted by the idea of designing anything herself.

“Sometimes I feel like — I don’t know if I’m the only one that feels this way. But I think it’s more of a thing of being in the public eye,” Rexha explained. “I feel like I want to take risks and then I kind of miss the mark sometimes. And then sometimes I kind of hit it.

“I was intimidated because I was scared about making the wrong fashion choices. And trusting myself was hard,” she continued. “I’ve also been very intimidated by lingerie and self-love and learning how to love my body.”

That’s why she said the partnership with the digitally native innerwear, activewear and swimwear e-tailer Adore Me felt right.

“Just working with Adore Me, I’m like, OK, like, dope,” Rexha said. “It’s not just a lingerie brand where it’s like, ‘oh here we have lingerie that is well-priced and here is a sexy model on the campaign.’ It’s like, ‘yeah, I’m sexy. But I’m curvy.’

“I just really appreciate that Adore Me is all about inclusivity and so many other incredible things,” she continued. “Everybody should feel sexy. I feel very passionate about that. I never saw, growing up, a woman with curves, posing in lingerie. And if I did, it was always just like a plus-size model. There was like never a girl in between, or super thick, or skinny. It was just always like a certain-type of looking girl. You know?”

Morgan Hermand-Waiche, founder and chief executive officer of Adore Me, said the firm is equally enchanted about working with Rexha.

“We couldn’t have dreamed of a celebrity who could have better represented our values,” he said. “We love how fearless Bebe has always been about body positivity and inclusivity and clearly this is one of our core values. She proudly says, for instance, she’s not a cookie-cutter image of a pop star, yet she still demonstrates confidence.

“And we love her versatility,” Hermand-Waiche continued. “You can’t put Bebe in a box. Adore Me’s customer base is similar, spread out across every type of woman, across the country, from every background.”

Adore Me and the curvaceous performer, who recently released her second album, partnered with social platform and video publisher Brut to create the campaign video.

The actual collection consists of three capsules, the first of which — a 20-piece assortment — drops today at Adoreme.com. Consumers can also shop the collection by way of Adore Me’s social media accounts. The second, the limited-edition Alysia Bra for Pride, drops June 18, followed by a third capsule, with 20 new items, in July.

The first drop includes bras, panties, bustiers, corsets and bodysuits in a variety of styles and colors, and comes in sizes 30A to 46DDD cups and XS to 4XL. Prices range from $49.95 to $69.95.

Hermand-Waiche added that all of the pieces are made with at least some element of sustainability.

“Our mission as a brand is to show that sustainability can be made affordable and available to everyone,” he said. “And it’s an important theme in this campaign, as we are pushing the sustainability conversation. Bebe brings a unique perspective; she talks about how she’s been on her own sustainability journey, working to be a better [consumer] and learn more. And we believe she can reach a wide audience and show that sustainability and fashion can be fun and sexy — not necessarily expensive and only reserved for an elite group.”

In fact, the New York-based intimates company, which was founded in 2011, added 10 new sustainable collections in 2020. The brand has also committed to donating 100 percent of net proceeds from the Alysia Pride Bra to the Ali Forney Center, a New York City-based nonprofit that works with LGBTQ youths.

“Being a good corporate citizen matters,” Hermand-Waiche said. “And when you do that the customer gives it back to you. Because when you know you’re buying something for good, you buy more of it, which also gives back to shareholders. But I really do believe that we should be not just a good company for our shareholders, but we should be a good company for all the stakeholders.”

Another reason why Rexha wanted to work with Adore Me.

“There’s so many different lingerie brands,” she said. “For me, what’s important, and I think [what] a lot of people are finding themselves being drawn to is, what does your company stand for? Like, why should I buy from you? I think I’m just becoming…more of, like, an aware shopper.”