EXCLUSIVE: Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie

Ashish is sparkling in Bluebella lingerie.

The London-based fashion designer known for his use of rainbow sequins and metallic dresses has teamed up with the sultry British lingerie brand for a limited-edition, glam-filled collaboration complete with glittery bras, sparkling slipdresses, bedazzled jewel panties, body jewelry and more.

The Bluebella x Ashish collection includes bras and underwear.

“The collection really is the perfect partywear,” Emily Bendell, founder and chief executive officer of Bluebella, told WWD. (Hence the flashy messaging on some pieces that say things like “Ban Space Travel” and “This Is a Protest.”)

“We have always been at the forefront of the underwear-as-outerwear trend and these pieces could not be more perfect and on trend for holiday season styling,” Bendell added.

Slip dresses from the Bluebella x Ashish collection.

Shot at the Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club — a historic venue in London known for live performances, musical acts, burlesque and art shows — the campaign “juxtaposes the grittiness of the setting with the unapologetic sparkle of the collection, bringing its spirited and lively mood to the forefront,” the lingerie company said.

Bendell — who started Bluebella in her bedroom back in 2005 and has since grown the intimates business to include wholesale partnerships with Victoria’s Secret, Revolve, Nordstrom and Selfridges, among others, in addition to its e-commerce shop — went on to describe working with Ashish as “fascinating.”

“Ashish is, of course, famous for his use of embellishment, which is not something in our core handwriting,” she said. “I had no idea there were so many grades of sparkle in crystals and, of course, only the sparkliest was acceptable to Ashish.”

Sparkling slip dresses and body jewelry from the Bluebella x Ashish collaboration

The London-based Indian designer, whose full name is Ashish Gupta, added: “We agreed we wanted sparkles and humor, but it was also important to say something meaningful.

“I have made lots of versions of slipdresses and also made some custom underwear pieces for men, but other than that, I have never made lingerie,” he continued. “It’s always interesting to explore new types of embellishment and I learned a lot about using rhinestones with lace and traditional lingerie fabric [during the partnership].”

Bras, underwear and body jewelry from the Bluebella x Ashish collection.

Ashish, who started his nameplate brand in 2001, said he’d love to design a men’s underwear collection. “Although I think I would create it under a different brand name.”

The Bluebella x Ashish collection ranges in price from $110 to $495 and comes in sizes 2XS to 2XL. The collection drops Oct. 11 on Bluebella.com. Select pieces from the collection will also be available at victoriassecret.com and some Victoria’s Secret stores.