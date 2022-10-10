×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Tracking the Growth of Wellness

Beauty

Assessing Inclusivity in the Wellness Industry

Business

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates to Forbidden City-adjacent Luxury Mall

EXCLUSIVE: Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie

The collection includes glittery bras, sparkling slipdresses, jeweled panties and body jewelry.

Bluebella Lingerie Ashish
Lingerie brand Bluebella teams up with fashion designer Ashish for sparkle-filled collaboration. Courtesy Photo

Ashish is sparkling in Bluebella lingerie

The London-based fashion designer known for his use of rainbow sequins and metallic dresses has teamed up with the sultry British lingerie brand for a limited-edition, glam-filled collaboration complete with glittery bras, sparkling slipdresses, bedazzled jewel panties, body jewelry and more. 

The Bluebella x Ashish collection includes bras and underwear.

“The collection really is the perfect partywear,” Emily Bendell, founder and chief executive officer of Bluebella, told WWD. (Hence the flashy messaging on some pieces that say things like “Ban Space Travel” and “This Is a Protest.”) 

Related Galleries

“We have always been at the forefront of the underwear-as-outerwear trend and these pieces could not be more perfect and on trend for holiday season styling,” Bendell added. 

Slip dresses from the Bluebella x Ashish collection.

Shot at the Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club — a historic venue in London known for live performances, musical acts, burlesque and art shows — the campaign “juxtaposes the grittiness of the setting with the unapologetic sparkle of the collection, bringing its spirited and lively mood to the forefront,” the lingerie company said. 

Bendell — who started Bluebella in her bedroom back in 2005 and has since grown the intimates business to include wholesale partnerships with Victoria’s Secret, Revolve, Nordstrom and Selfridges, among others, in addition to its e-commerce shop — went on to describe working with Ashish as “fascinating.” 

“Ashish is, of course, famous for his use of embellishment, which is not something in our core handwriting,” she said. “I had no idea there were so many grades of sparkle in crystals and, of course, only the sparkliest was acceptable to Ashish.”

Sparkling slip dresses and body jewelry from the Bluebella x Ashish collaboration.

The London-based Indian designer, whose full name is Ashish Gupta, added: “We agreed we wanted sparkles and humor, but it was also important to say something meaningful.

“I have made lots of versions of slipdresses and also made some custom underwear pieces for men, but other than that, I have never made lingerie,” he continued. “It’s always interesting to explore new types of embellishment and I learned a lot about using rhinestones with lace and traditional lingerie fabric [during the partnership].”

Bras, underwear and body jewelry from the Bluebella x Ashish collection.

Ashish, who started his nameplate brand in 2001, said he’d love to design a men’s underwear collection. “Although I think I would create it under a different brand name.”

The Bluebella x Ashish collection ranges in price from $110 to $495 and comes in sizes 2XS to 2XL. The collection drops Oct. 11 on Bluebella.com. Select pieces from the collection will also be available at victoriassecret.com and some Victoria’s Secret stores.

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Hot Summer Bags

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Bluebella Partners With Designer Ashish for Bedazzled Lingerie Collaboration

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad