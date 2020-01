PARIS — Body positivity and sustainability were the catchphrases at the recent Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière trade shows here.

As well as pushing its brand partners to put forward a more sustainable offering and embrace diverse body types, show organizer Eurovet also enhanced its own efforts for the show. Not using carpets inside the venue allowed it to save five tons of petroleum, as well as freeze its prices for next year, and the furniture in the show’s rest areas was sourced from Emmaüs, France’s leading network of thrift stores.