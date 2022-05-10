Carine Roitfeld Creates Capsule Collection for Pierre Mantoux

Pierre Mantoux is an Italian brand that offers a range of collections that include hosiery, nightwear, loungewear, swimwear, beachwear and fashion accessories.

“We are a family brand, always have been and will continue to be,” Giangrossi said. “I am the third generation working at Pierre Mantoux and my two daughters, Chiara and Costanza [Ferraris], who are already working with me, are the fourth generation to carry on this company.”

This is why Roitfeld was initially motivated to work with the brand, explaining that “it was very important to know that also Pierre Mantoux is a family business. I work with my son Vladimir [CEO Vladimir Restoin-Roitfeld] and I think we share the same values.” Indeed, Giangrossi agreed that, bonding over these family values, they “immediately understood each other.”

An archive photo of Pierre Mantoux’s boutique in Japan Courtesy image

The collection takes inspiration from Roitfeld’s recognizable style but it also maintains elements of Pierre Mantoux. “This collection includes the seven tights I always dreamed of but never found. I wanted to create a very high-quality tight, and working with Pierre Mantoux I made that possible. Each little detail required attention and precision, from the choice of the right fabric to the exact colors and elastics.”

The Carine Roitfeld for Pierre Mantoux capsule collection’s ad campaign has been devised as a series of six self-portraits lensed by Rory Van Millingen, a frequent collaborator of Roitfeld for her CR Fashion book. “I think the pictures really reflect a kind of woman who takes control, who is not afraid of putting herself directly in front of the camera and her sexiness shows also through her gestures, the way she crosses the legs or shows off the tights,” Roitfeld said. “My greatest desire with this collection is that the women wearing these tights can feel both sexy and powerful simultaneously.”

Giangrossi is already thinking of expanding the collection with Roitfeld in the future. “During one of our chats, Carine and I already sketched an idea for a future collaboration, so we would love to continue this partnership, but firstly we want to see how this first step goes.”