×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily:September 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Designers With ‘Influence’ Have the Edge

Business

Contemporary Sportswear Kicks Into High Gear for Fall

Fashion

New Designers Are Forging the Future at Storied Brands in Italy

CDLP Ventures Into Women’s Essentials

The Swedish brand started out in 2016 specializing in men's undergarments.

CDLP women's
CDLP's new range for women includes T-shirts and briefs. Courtesy of CDLP

HER TURN: “Transcending lingerie” is how Ingrid Guttormsen described her approach to CDLP’s first women’s products.

The Stockholm-based maker of “sustainable luxury essentials” for men is launching its first women’s essentials collection on Sept. 21, an exclusive with Net-a-porter, in addition to its own e-store.

“The line was developed with both a consideration of how the product feels on skin, but also how it compliments the outer layers,” explained Guttormsen, design director at CDLP. “While designs are functional, there are delicate details, which creates an interesting connection between under and outerwear. Structures are strong; materials are soft.”

Related Galleries

A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Guttormsen has designed for Alexander Wang, MM6 Maison Margiela and Jeremy Scott earlier in her career.

The succinct debut collection spans thongs, briefs, bralettes, a T-shirt and tank top in either black or white. The main fabric employed is Tencel, made from renewable wood sources and prized for its softness, breathability and moisture-wicking capabilities.

Details include herringbone trims, tonal debossed logos, adjustable two-way straps and custom silver hardware.

Founded in 2016 by film director and photographer Christian Larson and entrepreneur Andreas Palm, CDLP has so far specialized in men’s underwear, T-shirts, socks, as well as items to wear by the pool, at home and for sports.

Investors in the brand, which is an abbreviation of the phrase “un cadeau de la providence,” include Matchesfashion founder Tom Chapman and Swedish American entrepreneur Cristina Stenbeck.

“We started to see a women’s customer emerge naturally,” Larsen said, explaining that its fits and silhouettes are “universal. Therefore, to go backward and develop underwear essentials for this customer group was an organic yet thoughtful progression.”

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Hot Summer Bags

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

CDLP Ventures Into Women's Essentials

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad