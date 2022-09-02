CDLP Ventures Into Women’s Essentials

HER TURN: “Transcending lingerie” is how Ingrid Guttormsen described her approach to CDLP’s first women’s products.

The Stockholm-based maker of “sustainable luxury essentials” for men is launching its first women’s essentials collection on Sept. 21, an exclusive with Net-a-porter, in addition to its own e-store.

“The line was developed with both a consideration of how the product feels on skin, but also how it compliments the outer layers,” explained Guttormsen, design director at CDLP. “While designs are functional, there are delicate details, which creates an interesting connection between under and outerwear. Structures are strong; materials are soft.”

A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Guttormsen has designed for Alexander Wang, MM6 Maison Margiela and Jeremy Scott earlier in her career.

The succinct debut collection spans thongs, briefs, bralettes, a T-shirt and tank top in either black or white. The main fabric employed is Tencel, made from renewable wood sources and prized for its softness, breathability and moisture-wicking capabilities.

Details include herringbone trims, tonal debossed logos, adjustable two-way straps and custom silver hardware.

Founded in 2016 by film director and photographer Christian Larson and entrepreneur Andreas Palm, CDLP has so far specialized in men’s underwear, T-shirts, socks, as well as items to wear by the pool, at home and for sports.

Investors in the brand, which is an abbreviation of the phrase “un cadeau de la providence,” include Matchesfashion founder Tom Chapman and Swedish American entrepreneur Cristina Stenbeck.

“We started to see a women’s customer emerge naturally,” Larsen said, explaining that its fits and silhouettes are “universal. Therefore, to go backward and develop underwear essentials for this customer group was an organic yet thoughtful progression.”