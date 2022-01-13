Chloe Kim Joins Kim Kardashian West’s Team Skims

Chloe Kim has been spotted in Kim Kardashian West’s Skims.

The Korean American Olympic gold medalist and professional snowboarder is the latest high-profile ambassador to represent the innerwear and loungewear brand in its second Skims collection for Team USA.

Aja Evans in Skims’ second collection for Team USA. Courtesy Photo

“I’m thrilled that Skims and Team USA are continuing to partner for these Winter Games,” said Kim Kardashian West, referring to the assortment of underwear, loungewear and sleepwear. “Our collection of lounge and sleepwear was designed with these inspiring women in mind and I’m so proud that Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be wearing Skims again during their downtime.”

Kim, a two-time Olympic medalist, added in a statement, “I’ve been a fan of Skims for a while, so when they asked me to be a part of their Team USA campaign, I was so excited. It’s two of my favorite things combined.”

Skims added in an Instagram post Thursday that Kim “is just one of the incredible competitors that inspired this limited-edition capsule.”

Maame Biney in Skims’ second Team USA collection. Courtesy Photo

Other brand ambassadors, shot by photographer Vanessa Beecroft, include Oksana Master, Paralympic gold medalist and cross-country skier and rower; Aja Evans, bobsled champion and Olympic medalist; Madison Chock, professional figure skating champion; Maame Biney, professional short track and speed skater and Olympic alum; and Amber Glenn, figure skater and U.S. national silver medalist.

“Thank you to the incredible Team USA athletes who took part,” Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram post on her own handle the same day.

Amber Glenn in Skims’ Team USA collection. Courtesy Photo

The second, limited-edition Team USA collection, which was “created in support and celebration of this next generation of female athletes,” will be available exclusively on Skims’ e-commerce starting Jan. 25.

Oksana Masters wears Skims while representing Team USA. Courtesy Photo

“Like all Skims products, the new capsule collection was designed with fit and comfort at the forefront, utilizing ultra-soft, premium fabrics signature to the brand,” the company said in a statement. “With the largest assortment to-date, this collection was created to support Team USA’s female athletes as they compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2022. All of Team USA’s female athletes will receive the full collection as part of the collaboration.”

Skims, the innerwear and loungewear brand co-created by the fashion entrepreneur and reality star in September 2019, first revealed that it would be designing official apparel — including undergarments, sleepwear and loungewear — for Team USA’s Olympic and Paralympic teams last summer ahead of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Representatives for the brand said the collection sold out in 24 hours.

“We are proud to continue our relationship with Team USA and support the inspiring women participating in the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games,” said Jens Grede, who cofounded the brand alongside Kardashian West. “Skims is rooted in its mission to create innovative products that empower and we’re excited to continue bringing this vision to life alongside the incredible athletes of Team USA.”

Madison Chock in Skims’ latest Team USA collection. Courtesy Photo

Peter Zeytoonjian, senior vice president of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties, added: “Team USA’s first collection with Skims was a huge hit with both athletes and fans and we’re thrilled to bring another collection to life as we head into the Winter Games. This new collection features warmer materials, bringing extra comfort to Team USA’s athletes as they compete in cooler temperatures. We look forward to exploring more ways to collaborate.”

Aja Evans in Skims for Team USA. Courtesy Photo

Meanwhile, Skims — which Kardashian West originally intended to name “Kimono” — was initially met with controversy, the brand has since attracted a loyal following (3.6 million people on Instagram), been rumored to sell out of several collections and drawn attention to the larger shapewear industry.

Amid the pandemic, the brand, which began as a shapewear business, expanded into loungewear and intimates, such as more bras and underwear. Kardashian West also launched at Nordstrom in February 2020 and opened a pop-up in Los Angeles last April. The star told WWD at the time that online sales of Skims “quadrupled” in 2020 (so much so that she had to hire more staff) and that the brand is hoping to open a permanent stand-alone store sometime in 2022. Kardashian West has also hinted that she would like to expand into men’s basics and shapewear, but no date has been set.

Over the summer, Kardashian West also revealed that high-profile stars Kate Moss and Megan Fox would represent Skims, joining the likes of sister Kourtney Kardashian; Lisa Rinna’s model daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin; Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter and actress Rumer Willis; dancer and TikTok star Addison Rae; actress and MTV VJ alum Lala Anthony; models Jodie Turner-Smith, Precious Lee and Yovanna Ventura, and ​​former inmate Alice Marie Johnson in representing the brand as models and ambassadors.

Most recently, Kardashian West partnered with Kim Jones, artistic director at luxury fashion house Fendi, for a capsule collection that included everything from shapewear and lingerie to rtw and outerwear. In November, Fendi x Skims pop-up shops opened in several cities around the world, including Los Angeles, London, Dubai, Seoul, New York, Miami and Toronto, among others, many of which were reported to have had hourslong wait times for consumers to experience the products IRL.

In addition, Kardashian West also has a lucrative beauty brand called KKW Beauty, which is currently on pause for rebranding. The star signed a $200 million licensing deal with Coty in the summer of 2020.