×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 12, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Six Years On, Farfetch Answers Johann Rupert’s Call for Collaboration

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Dishing With Bob Mackie, Fashion’s ‘Mr. Hollywood’ Ahead of His Time

Business

Renzo Rosso on Solidarity, Growing OTB to 1.5B Group and IPO Window

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max Azria for Lingerie, Sleepwear Collab

Actress Ireland Baldwin — daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger — will star in the holiday campaign.

Ireland Baldwin BCBG x Cosabella lingerie
Ireland Baldwin is the face of the BCBG x Cosabella campaign. The two brands are teaming up for a lingerie and sleepwear collaboration. Courtesy Photo

Ready-to-wear brand BCBG Max Azria is partnering with luxury lingerie business Cosabella for an assortment of lingerie, innerwear and sleepwear. 

To celebrate the launch, actress Ireland Baldwin daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger will model the 15-piece inaugural collection, which includes sleepwear, such as robes and rompers, bras, underwear, bodysuits and other lingerie. 

Ireland Baldwin BCBG x Cosabella lingerie
Ireland Baldwin in lingerie from the BCBG x Cosabella collaboration. Courtesy Photo

“Everything is very sleek, ’90s-driven and solutions-based,” Guido Campello, co-chief executive officer and creative director of Cosabella, told WWD. “It feels very fashion-driven, as opposed to just fun and colorful. It’s just this beautiful feminine form, but still very modern.”

The collection is available exclusively on bcbg.com. The women’s ready-to-wear and accessories brand, which is owned by parent company Marquee Brands, currently offers a small selection of its own label innerwear. But Diane Bekhor, senior vice president of BCBG Group, said most of it is sold in packs and available only in stores. The partnership with Cosabella offers a larger assortment of lingerie and innerwear. 

Related Galleries

“This is really just a different tier for us,” Bekhor explained. “We want to provide the BCBG woman with everything she needs, from head to toe, for all special moments in her life. That could be a dress, or a working occasion, or loungewear that she wears to make her feel beautiful and confident when she’s at home. The partnership with Cosabella just makes sense; it feels like a natural extension. Because now we have the ability, with someone like Cosabella, to make beautifully designed lingerie to wear underneath those dresses

“And Cosabella is the best in class in what they do,” she continued. “They have feminine, timeless designs that really evoke confidence and individuality for every woman. We’re very aligned with that.” 

That’s partially why the two brands decided to cast Baldwin as the face of the holiday campaign. 

“[Ireland Baldwin] is very outspoken about body positivity,” Bekhor said. “After struggling with eating disorders, she’s learned to embrace her body and she encourages other women to do the same. And we want BCBG Max Azria and Cosabella product to make women feel beautiful and confident in their bodies. And, of course, a little sexy.” 

The BCBG x Cosabella collection is part of a long-term partnership between the two brands, starting with the first drop this month and the second drop ahead of Valentine’s Day. Prices range from $20 to $198 apiece and come in sizes XS to XL. 

The collaboration is also part of both brands’ greater growth strategies. Bekhor said BCBG will continue to offer exclusives online by way of its e-commerce shop, while Cosabella continues to roll out the collaborations with other retailers. 

This month, both Cosabella and independent lingerie boutique Journelle which is owned by Campello and his wife Sapna Palep are adding men’s basics and innerwear to the roster, while also expanding their existing maternity lingerie offerings. 

In addition, Cosabella partnered with Free People, which is owned by Urban Outfitters Inc., last February on a line of DD+ bralettes. The lingerie retailer has previously partnered with other names in the Urban Outfitters portfolio, including the nameplate brand and Anthropologie, for various collections. 

In March, Cosabella expanded into beauty, introducing a fragrance collaboration with Los Angeles-based perfumery Litoralle Aromatica, followed by Cosabella’s expansion into swimwear over the summer.  

Campello added that there are more collaborations on the way. 

“Cosabella has always been a partner for brands that are looking to reinvent and build into the intimates space,” he explained. “We’re able to really help create solutions and designs that benefit brands very specific to the looks and what they’re trying to accomplish. With BCBG, specifically, where it’s driving [growth] and the woman that it’s driving toward, I think there’s an opportunity there collaboratively, with the brand, for that woman. 

“But the biggest thing again is that we were born as a ’90s brand. Cosabella really came into its own in the ’90s,” said Campello, referring to the company started by his parents, Valeria and Ugo Campello, in 1983. “I grew up with BCBG. It’s part of the trends that I’ve always followed and its original founding team I have worked with conceptually in the past. I was really excited to see that the brand is having a rebirth; it really is coming back with a great image. So the timing is perfect with BCBG in particular. And we’re always going to look to build in that space to find other brands with that kind of heritage. I get nostalgic about brands. And BCBG is one of them.” 

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Cosabella Partners With BCBG Max

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad