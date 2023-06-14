Cosabella Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Forte Collection

Cosabella is this month launching its latest collection, titled Forte, in honor of its 40th anniversary.

“The collection kind of speaks for itself in terms of its heritage. It’s always been based on color and comfort — the keys to our collections have always been stretch and the comfort factor, which became really important during the COVID-19 time period,” Guido Campello, managing director of Cosabella, told WWD.

The Forte collection includes seven bras (starting at $79.75) — petite, curvy and signature travel padded bralettes; curvy and signature bralettes; an underwire bra, and a convertible strapless bra — alongside boy shorts, bikini and “comfy” thong bottoms (starting at $36). Each style comes in the brand’s handcrafted floral lace with scalloped edges in Cosabella’s rebranded colors of black, rose pink, “sette” nude, burgundy, mustard, aqua and white.

Looks from Cosabella’s Forte collection. Courtesy of Cosabella.

“A perspective that’s different from my parents, who started Cosabella: they were an Italian lingerie company. The first 40 was really being an Italian lingerie company, then they had American children and an American team come in. Our next 40 is focused on being an American bra company,” Campello said. “We really believe that Cosabella will take its Italian heritage, but really speak to the American bra consumer and be able to become one of the core brand companies for the United States. That’s really part of the focus goal of where the collection direction is going now. It’s one thing to be beautiful, colorful and comfortable. It’s another thing to be the solution that somebody’s looking for every day out.”

“Cosabella, over the last four or five years, has really gone from being a panty lifestyle brand to becoming a true and proper bra brand — that’s been the growth,” added Shannon Kogler, marketing director of Cosabella. The Forte collection’s launch was noted to follow the brand’s bestselling, signature Never Say Never lace line.

“It’s special to look at the collections we’ve had for a long time — those that have an almost cult-like following of customers, who are buying it in every color and style,” Kogler said of the anniversary, which celebrates its new styles through the Forte collection, as well as timeless silhouettes, like those featured on “Sex and the City” — said to launch the brand into that “cult-like craze.” “Forty years is such a special accomplishment and it’s about celebrating the timeless luxury that is our brand.”