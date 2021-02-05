Cosabella x Free People have made their relationship official.

The lingerie maker and the apparel and accessories brand, owned by parent company Urban Outfitters Inc., have teamed up for a design collaboration in the innerwear world, offering bralettes in sizes DD and higher in an array of band sizes.

“This collaboration was a huge opportunity for both them and us,” Cosabella creative director and co-chief executive officer Guido Campello, told WWD. “There’s still a lot of people who cannot fit into bralettes, because they need the support. Those customers are wearing sports bras. We saw the potential in our curvy, full-busted bralettes with a tighter band for added support.”

The union also merges Cosabella’s slightly older demographic (35 and up, Campello said), with Free People’s early- to mid-20s audience, while introducing Cosabella’s Curvy bralettes — the company’s best-selling product, Campello said — to a broader audience.

“Free People has never had bralettes that are tied to band size before,” Campello explained. “So, we created a collection that was within [Free People’s] price segment.” (Prices start at $15 and go up to $58 for the initial collection.)

The 28-piece collection includes three sub collections — the Cara, Marni and Hallie — which includes curvy bralettes and matching bottoms in an array of colors across fabrics: lace, cotton and second-skin microfiber. Sizes ranges from XS to XL for underwear. Bras start in cup size DD and go up to size H and band sizes 30 to 40.

So, far shoppers can’t seem to get enough. The brands quietly launched the collection at Free People stores and its website in December, selling out the first order. Starting today, the innerwear collection is launching at Cosabella stores and e-commerce site, and will roll out to Journelle stores and journelle.com, which is owned by Campello and his wife Sapna Palep, co-owner and co-CEO of Journelle, this spring.

But this isn’t the first time Cosabella and the Urban Outfitters Group have worked together. In fact, Campello said Cosabella has worked with several of the retailer’s brands. Cosabella first teamed up with Urban Outfitters for a capsule collection in 2014, and then again in 2020. Cosabella also collaborated with Anthropologie for a holiday 2018 collection. In addition, select Cosabella and Journelle products are sold at Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People and Bhldn stores and online. The collaboration with Free People marks the first joint design collection between the Free People and Cosabella brands.

Meanwhile, Free People continues to expand its assortment of innerwear and activewear — and shoppers have taken note. Comparable retail segment net sales increased 17 percent at Free People during the most recent quarter, the largest gains across the company’s portfolio. Perhaps the most noticeable growth has been in Free People’s activewear subbrand FP Movement, which launched in 2014.

The collaboration with Cosabella signals additional growth in Free People’s intimates category, as the entire Urban Outfitters Group works to expand its assortment of innerwear and casual attire amid the pandemic.

“We were excited to partner with Cosabella on an exclusive Curvy bra collaboration featuring products designed for larger busts,” said Tameeka Winter, Free People’s divisional merchandise manager. “The foundation of every outfit is the intimates and they can go a long way in making you feel comfortable and confident. Each style is made with Cosabella’s excellent craftsmanship, within the FP Intimately sensibility and aesthetic.”

Campello added that the Free People partnership is long-term, with the duo continuing to roll out new size offerings, styles and pieces to the assortment each season.

“The collaboration is going to be a great ecosystem to bring out and test new things,” he said. “We’re telling the younger consumer [through our products] that you can have the fashion and fit in the same product, while still not buying a brand that is more contemporary. We’re developing a much younger customer with fit awareness that doesn’t have to sacrifice fashion. Ten years from now, those younger customers are going to be expecting the fashion fit.”