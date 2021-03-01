Cosabella is getting into the beauty business.

The luxury lingerie brand is floating into the category with “Color Scents,” or fragrances that correspond with different colored innerwear pieces in seasonal hues. The inaugural scent, the Cosabella x Litoralle Aromatica No. 1 Sole, a partnership with Los Angeles-based perfumery Litoralle Aromatica, makes its debut today, with a new fragrance and matching lingerie set expected to launch each season.

“Association of color is very important to human well-being. It’s science,” Guido Campello, co-chief executive officer and creative director at Cosabella, told WWD. “We all associate colors with happiness, comfort, determination, passion and success. When you open your underwear drawer in the morning you pick your color inspiration for the day. Why should we not be doing the same with our fragrances?

“Being the color brand closest to the skin, we absolutely saw a need to tell the story of color on the skin with a sensorial experience,” Campello continued. “Cosabella was the first intimates brand to bring bright colors to women’s lingerie. Since we have been the leading color brand in intimates for nearly 40 years, we are always looking for ways to indulge our customers in our color story and seasonal launches.”

He added that Cosabella decided to partner with Litoralle Aromatica, the artisanal fragrance brand owned by Capsule Parfumerie, because of its focus on organic, natural ingredients.

“At Capsule Parfumerie, I conceptualized our Litoralle Aromatica line drawing inspiration from the romance of the Mediterranean coastline,” said Linda Sivrican, founder and lead perfumer at Capsule Parfumerie. “It’s an honor for us to be collaborating with such an established brand that’s become synonymous with timeless elegance in the pursuit of honoring its craft.”

Shoppers can purchase the fragrances a la carte or in sets with matching bras and underwear. The Cosabella x Litoralle Aromatica No. 1 Sole retails at $120. The matching thong combo (the first edition comes in a butterscotch shade) will be available later this month for $130; the bralette, thong and fragrance bundle is priced at $145.

The limited-edition sets are meant to correspond with the four seasons: spring, summer, fall and winter. They are also numbered to be collectible; e.g. Cosabella x Litoralle Aromatica No. 1 Sole, Cosabella x Litoralle Aromatica No. 2 Mare and so on.

The products are available at Cosabella stores, cosabella.com and select wholesale partners, such as lingerie boutique Journelle, which is also owned by Campello and his wife Sapna Palep.

Campello added that there are plans for Cosabella and Journelle to continue growing their respective beauty categories with candles, genderless skin care products, sexual wellness merchandise and year-round lingerie, fragrance and chocolate gift sets, among other things.

In February, Journelle introduced The Love Box, an assortment of sexual wellness items. The first box set, which launched in the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day, included scented candles and matching massage oils.

“It was wildly successful. We sold out of our initial quantities within the first three weeks and are almost sold out again even with replenishment,” said Sapna Palep, who is also a board-certified dermatologist in New York. “We’ve decided to continue The Love Box year-round to meet the demand of shoppers, looking to use a subscription model to promote discovery and sexual education across lingerie, toys, accessories, oil, candles, fragrance and other forms of beauty.”

Palep added that each month will have a theme (March is bridal), with shoppers able to choose from a variety of lingerie pieces, body oils, limited-edition sex toys, face masks, accessories, including nipple covers, and other items previously regarded as unmentionable.

“It’s so interesting, because most people don’t realize how all-encompassing sexual wellness is,” Palep said. “It’s so much more than just vibrators.”

