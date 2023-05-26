Curve Show Heads to Miami With Paraiso Swim Week

Curve is coming to Miami Beach. The trade show with events in New York, Los Angeles, Paris and Montreal partnered with Paraiso Miami Swim Week, a multiplatform activation with fashion shows, experiences and events from June 8 to 11. Curve plans to get its feet wet with a runway presentation on June 10, before introducing a full-blown trade show with Paraiso next year.

“Miami is the gateway to South American markets. Curve has been looking at the appropriate time to launch an event there,” said Raphael Camp, chief executive officer of Comexposium U.S. and president of Curve, regarding the Miami foray. “Last year, we successfully launched Curve Montreal, as we saw a void in the marketplace. In 2024, we will be continuing to explore emerging markets and regional opportunities. Miami is our top priority.”

The move also marks Curve’s inaugural fashion show in the U.S. Having produced fashion shows at its Paris event, Camp said they’re looking at expanding to all aspects of intimate apparel, from textile shows to runway presentations. Miami’s collective show highlights brands that have been long-term exhibitors, while geography, including international presence, and a cross section within categories further factored into the selection process. Anita, Atelier Amour, b.tempt’d by Wacoal, Chantelle, Culture Trees, Dita Von Teese, Elomi, Fantasie, Freya, Leonisa, Mapalé, Simone Pérèle and Wacoal will show a mix of 100 lingerie, swimwear and athleisure looks.

“There is a natural synergy between lingerie, activewear and swimwear categories that are shown at Curve. We want to introduce an additional category of accessories and beauty products that is in high demand in Miami in 2024,” said Camp, who’s inviting buyers, retailers and media influencers.