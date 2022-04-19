Darren Barnet Slips Into Victoria’s Secret’s Pink

Victoria’s Secret has a new muse: On Tuesday, sister brand Pink named Netflix “Never Have I Ever” star Darren Barnet the innerwear and loungewear brand’s first celebrity male ambassador.

“We are so excited to announce this partnership because Darren is such a positive role model for teens and young adults,” Amy Hauk, chief executive officer of Pink, said in a statement. “As we focus on expanding our gender-free offerings and continue to evolve as a brand, we want to ensure our partners not only represent the diversity of our customers, but also embody individuality and self-confidence.”

The partnership means Barnet will promote Pink’s gender-free collection, which includes things like shorts, T-shirts, sweats and accessories. He’ll also help launch new styles, while curating his own personal list of Pink favorites and participating in branded events and activations, such as Pink Mental Health Awareness month activations and Instagram Live conversations. In addition, Barnet will serve as a judge for the brand’s fourth annual Pink With Purpose scholarship, alongside fellow Pink ambassadors Remi Bader and Chloe x Halle.

“I love the work that Pink is doing, especially their focus on community and mental health. So I’m really honored to be a part of this team,” Barnet said. “Filming ‘Never Have I Ever’ definitely brings me back to my high school days and reminds me of the insecurities and issues that we face as young adults. I know how it feels to not fit in and how important it is to feel supported and accepted for who you are.”

The introduction of Barnet to Pink’s list of ambassadors is part of Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s — parent company to the Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Beauty and Pink brands — transformation efforts, which began in 2018. That was a year after Victoria’s Secret (then part of L Brands) underwent a massive makeover to curb revenue losses, which were fueled by changing consumer preferences, the #MeToo Movement and backlash over Victoria’s Secret’s unattainable beauty standards.

Fast-forward to 2022 and Victoria’s Secret is now its own company, trading on the public market. Gone are the near-perfect Angels and annual fashion show. In their place Victoria’s Secret has formed the VS Collective to showcase a diverse lineup of models, including plus-size, disabled and transgender models, such as Emira D’Spain, the first Black transgender woman, and Sofía Jirau, the first model with Down Syndrome to represent the brand.

Plus-size TikTok star Remi Bader joined Pink in February as an ambassador and size consultant. At the same time, the brand expanded its size range for swimwear and intimate apparel up to XXL.