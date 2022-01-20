×
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 20, 2022

Desmond & Dempsey Launches Lavender Loungewear

The British brand's lineup matches Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year, Very Peri.

The Lavender Collection
The Lavender Collection Courtesy of Desmond & Dempsey

As the Omicron variant makes its rounds and winter’s bitter chill worsens, many are finding themselves in their homes once again left to ponder what to wear. Enter the lavender collection by British purveyor of luxury sleepwear Desmond & Dempsey. The lineup features classic silhouettes for both men and women reimagined exclusively in the pastel hue that is undergoing somewhat of a renaissance.

The idea for the collection struck the Desmond & Dempsey team last spring when one employee stepped into the brand’s London office wearing a pale purple sweater. By serendipity, the launch coincides with Pantone’s recent announcement for color of the year 2022, Very Peri. Fusing the comforts of periwinkle with the sprightly attitude of violet-red, Very Peri embodies optimism — making it an ideal choice for those who wish to manifest the same in the new year.

Much like Pantone’s prior color forecasts, Very Peri will soon saturate all corners of the fashion market. It already made a splash on the spring runways of designers from Valentino to Tom Ford, and was recently spotted on Hollywood “It” girls like Zendaya and Anya Taylor-JoyConsumers can now get a jumpstart on the trend with pieces from Desmond & Dempsey’s lineup.

Highlights include a night mask and an ultra-plush towel robe cut from organic cotton that can turn days spent in isolation into a luxury staycation. Dare to venture outside the bedroom? A button-front nightshirt sprinkled with handpainted garden florals would give an eclectic twist to rugged denim, while the matching elasticated pants can strike the right balance between practical and pulled-together by swapping slippers for oxfords. 

The lavender collection is available to shop on the brand’s e-commerce Jan. 23.

