Fleur du Mal Debuts ‘Le Peep Show’ Rotating In-store Art Gallery

This summer, luxury lingerie label Fleur du Mal has debuted a gallery exhibition within its retail boutique on Mott Street in New York’s SoHo. Titled, “Le Peep Show,” the exhibition is set to feature works from a rotation of artists, kicking off with a photo series titled “Gray Area” by Brooklyn-based, first-generation Vietnamese American writer, model and drag artist Dynasty.

“The Peep Show Gallery, within our New York boutique, is a space for Fleur to feature artists that are thought-provoking, push boundaries and examine topics surrounding sexuality, desire and the erotic,” Fleur du Mal founder Jennifer Zuccarini told WWD. “We were naturally very excited to debut this show with Dynasty whose work explores drag, gender and how sensuality is nonbinary. I also loved that Dynasty was inspired by two photographers who have very much inspired my work, Helmut Newton and Nobuyoshi Araki, to question and flip the notion of the male gaze.”

Fleur du Mal “Le Peep Show” Art Gallery featuring works by Dynasty. Courtesy

“Is how we present our bodies for self-empowerment or do we do it to attract the kind of people we want? At first, I thought maybe it doesn’t even matter. Because no matter how we present ourselves, genuine or not, people will always force their own stories and assumptions onto us,” Dynasty said of the series of black-and-white photographs, which feature the artist in Fleur du Mal pieces. “We’re automatically put into a whole lot of boxes that don’t fit the real us based on how we look. I sometimes find myself wishing I could look and be different, coming and going alongside a deep love and proudness for who I am. I think that’s just human.”

Dynasty’s works will be on display and available for purchase at the Fleur du Mal boutique until the end of August.