Frederick’s of Hollywood Names Candice Cuoco Creative Director

Frederick’s of Hollywood has appointed a new creative director.

The heritage lingerie brand owned by Authentic Brands Group revealed Tuesday it has appointed designer and stylist Candice Cuoco creative director. She is tasked with overseeing creative direction and product design with a focus on creating modern lingerie to appeal to a broader customer.

“I am honored to be part of such an iconic brand that is steeped in the power of women,” Cuoco said. “Frederick’s of Hollywood has a rich history of celebrating sensuality and self-expression and I am eager to build upon that foundation to create a bold and inclusive vision for the future.”

Cuoco was a finalist on season 14 of Bravo’s reality competition “Project Runway” and returned for the show’s sixth season of “Project Runway All-Stars” competition. She has designed custom pieces for celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Kali Uchis, Demi Lovato and others.

“We are thrilled to welcome Candice Cuoco to the Frederick’s of Hollywood family as our new creative director,” said Christina Martin Pieper, the executive vice president of lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group. “Candice’s exceptional influence and creative vision align perfectly with our brand’s DNA. Her unique perspective will resonate with our customers and will continue to build on its iconic history.”

Authentic Brands Group acquired Frederick’s of Hollywood in 2015 for $22.5 million after the lingerie brand filed for bankruptcy. Since the acquisition the lingerie brand has embarked on many initiatives, such as relaunching its men’s collection and teaming with Megan Fox on a collection.