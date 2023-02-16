×
Hanes Releases Originals Collection

The men’s and women’s collection offers “modern essentials” across loungewear, activewear and underwear. 

Hanes Originals collection
Styles from the Hanes Originals collection. Sarah Silver

Hanes on Thursday released its new collection, called Hanes Originals, which offers a large assortment of men’s and women’s styles across loungewear, activewear and underwear. The collection marks the brand’s largest cross-category launch in its nearly 125-year history. 

“Comfort is at the very core of Hanes, and it has been for more than 100 years,” said Jane Newman, chief design officer of global innerwear at Hanes. “With the launch of our new Originals collection, we continue our legacy of delivering basics that are far from basic, with contemporary comfort at incredible value. The Hanes Originals collection meets at the intersection of comfort and fashion-forward design, delivering a uniquely youthful assortment of apparel.” 

Styles from the Hanes Originals collection. Sarah Silver

The collection includes T-shirts, tank tops, hoodies, trousers, leggings, shorts and dresses, as well as socks and underwear in an array of neutral and bold colors and graphic prints. Men’s and women’s underwear come in different cuts and styles as well.

“Comfort is more than just the sensation of clothing on your skin,” said Dawn Hedgepeth, senior vice president and general manager of women’s innerwear at Hanes. “We went deeper with this collection to ensure that wearing our Hanes Originals will inspire our consumers. We want them to embrace their own originality by mixing and matching patterns, colors and styles.” 

Hanes is celebrating the collection’s launch with its “Make Yourself Comfortable” campaign, which invites customers to “embrace modern style without having to sacrifice comfort,” according to the brand.

