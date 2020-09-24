Things are looking bright for Hanky Panky.

The innerwear company is embarking on a new collection with travel accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane, filled with thongs in shades of pastel and rainbow hues. Some neutral colors, too.

“We all love color and both brands are really known for color,” Brenda Berger, co-chief executive officer of Hanky Panky, told WWD. “Stoney Clover [Lane] is very much about color and fun and it can be, certainly during these challenging times, a mood enhancer. So to bring our product into a luxurious, reusable accessory, seemed like a perfect fit for us.”

That’s why, starting today, Hanky Panky x Stoney Clover Lane multithong travel packs — which come in sets of seven, 12 or 25 — are available at stoneycloverlane.com and hankypanky.com, as well as all Stoney Clover Lane retail locations.

The limited-edition collaboration will also be available in a 10-pack version of boy shorts exclusively on Net-a-porter, starting sometime in October.

The collection comes in both mid- and low-rise styles, sizes two through 14, and includes a reusable travel case. Prices range from $210 for a seven pack to $660 for 25 lacey thongs.

Hanky Panky, a private New York City-based company, sells a variety of women’s underwear, wireless bras, lingerie and sleepwear by way of its web site, wholesale channels and specialty retail boutiques nationwide. But thongs have long been the brand’s biggest growth driver, Berger said. Hence the decision for the Hanky Panky x Stoney Clover Lane collaboration to feature them.

“Thongs are one of Hanky Panky’s top-performing silhouettes; it’s what we do really well,” Berger said. “It is the silhouette that women purchase in the greatest range of color. So, I think for simplicity, ease of travel and knowing that it’s in both rises of silhouette, which fits the majority of women, that’s the category we decided to do it in.”

Hanky Panky has previously partnered with other names, including a collection with Cynthia Rowley earlier this year and a design collaboration with influencer Lindsi Lane last year in an attempt to capture more Millennial and Gen Z shoppers. But the new Hanky Panky x Stoney Clover Lane collection marks the intimates brand’s first collaboration with an accessories firm.

Berger said it was a natural fit. Not only because of both brand’s fondness for color, but also because of the Marie Kondo-like effect that the collection inspires.

“Fundamentally, this is a collaboration rooted in organization,” Berger said. “We get a lot of requests [from customers] about how they can organize their massive Hanky Panky drawers. So this is a great tool for organization. Yes, it is for traveling, but also for organization and for weekend trips. To be able to take this fun bag and have it be inspirational through color and yet organized, that will never go out of style.”