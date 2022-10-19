×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Bella Hadid and Jessica Alba Honored at the Golden Heart Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Marino Designed a Hardcore Handbag for Louis Vuitton

Business

What Does China’s Communist Party Congress Mean for the Luxury Market?

Lingerie Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes to 6XL, Adds Sleepwear

“It speaks to the demand,” Jane Fisher, cofounder of Harper Wilde, told WWD.

Harper Wilde sleepwear
Just in time for the holidays, intimates brand Harper Wilde expands into sleepwear. Courtesy Photo

Harper Wilde is settling into the holidays with some new sleepwear and extended sizes — this time up to a size 6XL in select bras and underwear.  

“It speaks to the demand [for larger sizes],” Jane Fisher, cofounder of Harper Wilde, told WWD. “The average American woman is a size 18,” she added. Meanwhile, innerwear choices are slim. 

Pieces from Harper Wilde’s new sleepwear collection.

In the case of Harper Wilde, the Los Angeles, California-based brand’s Bliss Bra, which currently goes up to a size 4XL, routinely sells out in sizes 3XL and 4XL. As a result, the lingerie e-tailer is planning to expand the size range of the popular bras up to a 6XL in the next six months. 

Related Galleries

But that’s not all Harper Wilde has in store for the holidays. The digital intimates business is launching its first sleepwear assortment later this month. Fisher said the collection’s gender-neutral palettes and minimalistic designs — complete with wider hems, oversized pockets and pima cotton — mean the pieces can be used for lounging or sleeping. 

More looks from Harper Wilde’s inaugural sleepwear collection. Courtesy Photo

“Women don’t need to have a super sexy teddy to sleep,” she explained. “They can have something nice to bed, but comfortable.” 

She added that many consumers are “over the bright pinks and lace found in many sleepwear offerings. [The Harper Wilde customer] has a more sophisticated, class and gender-neutral taste, which can be seen in the [new sleepwear collection’s] color palette. Our customer values comfort and gravitates to versatile pieces that can take her from cozy nights into busy days.”

The new sleepwear collection, which will be available Nov. 3 at Harperwilde.com, ranges in sizes XS to 3XL. Pieces are priced between $45 and $65 each. 

Harper Wilde was founded online in 2017 by Fisher and business school friend Jenna Kerner. (The name is a combination of female authors: Harper Lee and Laura Ingalls Wilder.) The brand grew quickly, attracting the attention of former Victoria’s Secret chief executive officer Sharen Turney, who became an adviser in 2019

Jane Fisher, left, and Jenna Kerner, founders of Harper Wilde. Courtesy

The brand partnered with Nordstrom in April 2021, offering its bra recycling program to the department store’s website and in five of its most popular doors. 

“And it’s been awesome,” Kerner told WWD last year. “We’re struggling to keep products on the shelves with them.” 

In June of that same year, Harper began offering underwear. 

“We have a lot of newness on the way,” Fisher said at the time. “The main thing for us is listening to our community and that’s how we decide what she wants next.”

The brand has also gained a cult-like following for a string of limited-edition bras with messages written on the sides that say things like “F–k Your Laws,” — a style first launched in 2019 and relaunched after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this year — as well as “Lift Up the Ladies” or “Be Kind.”   

“It’s a great way to showcase our values, while getting new customers,” Kerner said recently. “It’s great to see people voting with their dollars.”

She added that the duo is not opposed to opening its own stores, finding new wholesale partners or even selling the company, but for now is focused on its direct-to-consumer business.  

“There’s a lot of opportunity,” Kerner said. “Our North Star is to be the number-one intimates brand for women. We are literally and figuratively supporting her.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Hot Summer Bags

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Innerwear Brand Harper Wilde Plans to Expand Sizes Up to 6XL; Add Sleepwear to Assortment

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad